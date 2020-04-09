Watch The Simpsons online: Maggie's Playdate with Destiny is coming to Disney Plus

Disney Plus is getting more Simpsons to watch. Dubbed "Maggie Simpson’s Playdate with Destiny," it revolves around the youngest Simpsons child enjoying a wonderful playdate, only to have fate (and possibly her dear ol' dad), creating a stumbling block.

No sign of as to who (if anyone) voices Hudson, Maggie's playmate, who appears in the above graphic. Matt Groening, The Simpsons creator, announced the arrival of the special in a playful note posted to the Disney Plus Instagram .

The special, admittedly, may not be new to some. Maggie Simpson’s Playdate with Destiny originally appeared before the Disney and Pixar film Onward (which just arrived on Disney Plus). Another Simpsons mini-feature "Maggie Simpson in The Longest Daycare," is coming to Disney Plus later this month.

Disney Plus is more than just the online streaming home of The Simpsons, as it's got nearly every Marvel movie, most of the Star Wars Skywalker Saga (Episode 9 is likely coming this summer), and the entire Disney vault is in there too. You can start now with a 7-day free trial if you haven't already, and the annual pricing chops 2 months off the normal price.

We're still waiting on Disney Plus to deliver the un-cropped version of The Simpsons. They're supposedly coming in June 2020, according to Polygon . If you're not aware, a big stink was raised at the Disney Plus launch as the service only offered The Simpsons at a 16:9 aspect ratio, which cuts off some of the sly jokes on the sides of the screen in the early seasons of The Simpsons, when it was produced at the 4:3 ratio, fitting the TVs we had before widescreen television became the standard.

Disney Plus finally launched in France on April 7, after arriving in the U.K. (plus Ireland, Germany, Spain, Switzerland and other countries) on March 24. This international rollout has featured a bit of a snag, as The Walt Disney Company, per the requests of the European Union, is lowering Disney Plus video quality for the time being.

This is in order to lower its overall bandwidth usage by at least 25%, with the goal being to reduce strain on broadband services during the pandemic. Of course, Disney isn't the only one doing this, as Amazon, Netflix and YouTube (among others) are also following the request.

In other Disney Plus news, the service just announced that it's already signed up 50 million users, well on its way to the 60 to 90 million goal set for 2024. Netflix (167 million) and Amazon Prime Video (150 million) have much larger subscriber numbers, but they both have massive head-starts and the latter also packs in all the Prime member benefits on top.

Disney Plus' subscriber count eclipses Hulu's 30 million, though there's a chance both services' numbers went up together, thanks to the Disney Plus and Hulu bundle that throws in ESPN Plus.