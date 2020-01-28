Galaxy S20 Ultra and Z Flip prices leaked — we hope you've been saving

Of all the phones Samsung is expected to announce at its Unpacked event for the Galaxy S20, the Galaxy S20 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip are generating the most excitement because they are the most premium models and could be among the best phones of the year.

The S20 Ultra is expected to pack a huge 6.9-inch display and a 100x Space Zoom camera, while the Galaxy Z Flip will be a foldable flip phone like the new Motorola Razr. And now we may now the prices and release dates for both devices in the form of a tweet from Max Weinbach , who has been revealing lots of Samsung information over the past couple of weeks.

S20, S20+, S20 Ultra will likely be available first Friday of March. S20 Ultra should retail for $1300.January 27, 2020

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Twitter)

Weinbach claims that the Galaxy S20 Ultra will cost $1,300 (£998 converted), which is similar to what had been rumored previously, and matches the launch price of the Galaxy S10 5G , but is still eye-wateringly expensive.

Weinbach says that the S20 series will be available on the “first Friday of March”, which is March 6. That's just over three weeks after the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11.

The S20 series will also be pre-fitted with screen protectors, and be IP68 rated to a depth of 5 meters. This is near enough the gold standard for dust/water protection for premium phones, and while most users are likely never to need this level of protection, it’s still good to know your phone will survive a dip in the sink.

Just head from a new source:Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip will likely launch on February 14th. It retails at $1400. It's possible it is an AT&T exclusive again, but this time it might be a timed exclusive. It will also be available unlocked.January 27, 2020

(Image credit: Wang Benhong)

In other pricing news, Weinbach says that the Galaxy Z Flip foldable, expected to debut at the same time as the S20 series, will be $1,400 (£1,074 converted). It may also be an AT&T exclusive, although possibly just as a limited-time deal, but there will also be an unlocked version.

At $1,400, the Galaxy Z Flip would be extraordinarily expensive, but it would cost less than the $1,500 Motorola Razr, which is already on back order from Verizon. The Razr is supposed to hit shelves on Feb. 6.

The Galaxy Z Flip, according to Weinbach's tweet, will be launched February 14th, so Motorola only has about a week before Samsung enters the market for foldable flip phones and tries to undercut the Razr.

Galaxy Buds Plus price

Beyond phones, Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds Plus will cost $149.99 (£115 converted). Weinbach also re-confirms that these buds will only have active noise isolation , not active noise cancelling like the AirPods Pro. The battery life of the Galaxy Buds Plus will apparently be double that of the original Galaxy Buds, however, so at least you’ll get plenty of listening time.