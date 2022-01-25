It's almost time to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 5, and we're hoping this one improves things a bit. While a war is brewing for Boba Fett and Fennec Shand, online sentiment about the show continues to sour.

The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 date and time and more Release time and date: 3 a.m. ET Wednesday (January 26)

Cast: Temuera Morrison, Ming-Na Wen

Showrunners: Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez

Total episodes: 7

Now that we've gotten Shand's backstory out of the way, maybe we're free of the flashback-assisted narrative, which has arguably weighed The Book of Boba Fett down dramatically.

Hopefully, the story of Fett discovering Shand left for dead will help make the upcoming episodes more dramatic. One would hope their bond is now something the show is more comfortable playing off of.

Fortunately, the end of the last episode teased the Mandalorian's return. We're hoping that he and the incoming war between Fett and Pyke’s syndicate bring this show to a boil. Here's everything you need to know about watching The Book of Boba Fett episode 5.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 on Disney Plus

You won't need to hire a bounty hunter to find The Book of Boba Fett. The series is streaming on Disney Plus. Episode 5 drops tomorrow (Wednesday, January 26) at 3 a.m. ET.

The show's first season consists of seven episodes, will be released weekly on Wednesdays.

For other stuff to watch on Disney Plus, you can extend your time in the galaxy far, far away by watching the Star Wars movies in order.

How to watch The Book of Boba Fett episode 5 internationally

Disney Plus is available in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mauritius, Monaco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom, so it's not going to be tough to get access.

The Book of Boba Fett episodes release schedule

