The best iPad Air deal of the year slashes $69 off right now

When it comes to iPads, the iPad Air is quietly the best of the bunch for most. It's faster than the regular iPad, thanks to Apple's speedy A12 Bionic processor, and it's much more affordable than the iPad Pro. And thanks to one best iPad deals of 2020, it's even cheaper than ever.

Currently, Amazon has the Apple iPad Air (64GB) on sale for $429.99 — but don't be confused if you see a higher price when you click on the above link. For some reason, Amazon's only showing about half of its discount up front: look for the "Save $39.01 at checkout." text in green to double check.

This deal is only on the silver and Space Gray versions of the 64 GB iPad Air (2019), one of the best tablets around. In addition to its faster processor (compared to the 10.2-inch iPad), it's also got a larger 10.5-inch display and a 7MP FaceTime HD front-facing camera that beats the regular iPad's 1.2-MP front camera (which isn't as good for Zoom or FaceTime).

The iPad Air's A12 Bionic chip outpaced the iPad's A10 Fusion processor on the Geekbench 5 general benchmark, with a score of 2,519 that jumps over the iPad's 1,429.

The iPad Air's Retina display isn't just bigger than the iPad's, it also produces more color, with 132% of the sRGB spectrum to the iPad's 105%. beat the tablet average, producing 132% of the sRGB spectrum. It also scored above the 9.7-inch iPad's 119% rating.

And even though the iPad Air has a slightly larger screen than the iPad, it still offers similar battery life. Our battery test drained a full iPad Air charge in 11 hours and 54 minutes, a hair below the iPad's 11:58 time.

