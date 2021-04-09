Stunning MG Cyberster EV concept reimagines classic sports car

MG’s reputation as a British sports car maker has pretty much faded over the last decade or so, but the now Chinese-owned company looks to be making a comeback with the Cyberster electric car concept.

Intended to be MG’s “vision for the future,” the Cyberster is a two-door roadster that blends futuristic EV styling with a design that harks back to the classic MG B Roadster. And while we’re not likely to see this concept on the road anytime soon, it has a custom EV architecture that could underpin future MG electric cars.

Given the sporty design it’s no surprise the Cyberster can use its electric power to hit 62 mph in three seconds, yet still deliver a range of 497 miles. That range is enough to bother the likes of the Tesla Roadster. However, no technical specs concerning the car’s battery or powertrain have yet been revealed.

So what we’ve mostly got to go off is its design. It has a sharply sculpted nose with a bonnet that flows down into an angular splitter. Most striking are the ‘Magic Eye’ LED headlights: these seemingly pay homage to the round lights of the B Roadster, but at an aggressive angle. They also open like human eyelids when turned on, which is a little tricky to imagine from these still images.

(Image credit: MG)

Speaking of lights, there are LED strips running down the side of the car to form what MG calls a “laser belt.” That echoes the chrome strip that ran along the sides of the MG B.

Around the back, things get a little less retro referencing and more into full concept car territory.

The big rear light bar spans the car’s back and flows down into brake lights and indicators in a fashion that echoes Britain's Union Jack flag. The rear diffuser is also illuminated. Whether you find this classy or crass will be determined by your car design tastes and affinity for Britain's flag; it's certainly eye-catching.

(Image credit: MG)

Aside from the design, there's not much else to go off of here — though we do know there will be 5G connectivity, which is handy if you don't happen to have a Samsung Galaxy S21 to hand.

There’s an outside chance that this car in all its concept glory could make it to U.K. and U.S, roads, seemingly beginning the return journey for MG to become a brand known for sporty cars rather than a clutch of rather average automobiles. Time will tell if this happens, but we’re all for MG attempting to rise back to glory in an electrified phoenix-like fashion.