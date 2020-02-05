Watch the State of the Union online: Time, channels and where to stream now

By the time you're reading this, U.S. President Donald J. Trump is about to deliver the 2020 State of the Union address. As is the norm these days, he's going to present his speech in the midst of a chaotic news week, in the aftermath of the Democrat's Iowa Caucus (results are still coming in) and while his own impeachment trial is still ongoing.

While we expect the President to take a victory lap on the former, he still may frame the latter as a success, as it appears he won't be removed from office.

State of the union start time President Donald J. Trump's State of the Union address started at 9 p.m. Eastern | 6 p.m. Pacific.

Where to watch the State of the Union for free

You can either watch via YouTube, via the Washington Post, or tune in via Locast, a not-for-profit distributing broadcast TV.

If you've got a TV antenna or a live streaming service, you can watch the event on the major broadcast channels: ABC, CBS, NBC and PBS. It's also going to be on the 24/7 news networks: CNN, Fox, and MSNBC.

That means it's on all of these networks: