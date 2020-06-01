Sony WH-1000XM4 release date, price, specs and leaks

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are set to follow in the footsteps of the Sony WH-1000XM3, which are some of the best wireless headphones you can currently buy.

A combination of fantastic audio, neat design, smart features, and class-leading noise cancellation meant the Sony WH-1000XM3 set the bar for over-ear wireless noise- cancelling headphones. As such, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones have some very large audiological shoes to fill.

As it stands, there’s scant information beyond leaks for the Sony WH-1000XM4. But here’s what we know so far, and what we hope Sony will do with its flagship wireless headphones.

There’s no firm release date for the Sony WH-1000XM4. In fact, all we have so far is an FCC filing that would suggest the launch of the new headphones is rather close.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 arrived in August 2018, so it's possible that the Sony WH-1000XM4 will arrive around roughly the same time this year. However, given that COVID-19 has delayed many other product launches, it wouldn't surprise us if Sony's headphones were pushed back, too.

Sony WH-1000XM4 price

The Sony WH-1000XM4 will likely replace the Sony WH-1000XM3, which would mean it is likely to have roughly the same launch price as its predecessor. The WH-1000XM3 has an MSRP of $349, which is by no means cheap but reflects the quality of the headphones.

As such, we’d place a decent bet that the Sony WH-1000XM4 will cost roughly the same, or maybe a little more if Sony manages to add in a suite of advanced features. On the flipside, you should be able to find the Sony WH-1000XM3 for a nicely reduced price tag once their successors arrive.

Sony WH-1000XM4 design

From the leaks we’ve heard so far, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are going to look very similar to their predecessors; you might not even be able to tell the two models apart at a glance. That’s no bad thing, as the Sony WH-1000XM3 are a decent looking pair of headphones.

The only reservations we had with the design of the Sony WH-1000XM3 was they have a less premium feel than their predecessors. More plastic was used in the band rather than metal, which lacked the more solid feel of the Sony WH-1000XM2. But the use of plastic materials allows the Sony WH-1000XM3 to be lighter and more comfortable to wear, so we’d expect Sony to stick with plastic for the Sony WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM4 specs and features

(Image credit: The Walkman Blog)

Given that the design of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are set to be the same as their predecessor, we’re not expecting to see a massive jump in audio specs. The Sony WH-1000XM4 are slated to come with the same 40mm drivers as the Sony WH-1000XM3 headphones, and the cushioning on the earpads could be tweaked a little to ensure better physical noise isolation.

Support for Amazon Alexa, Apple’s Siri, and the Google Assistant are all expected, as well as the ability to summon the virtual assistant by pressing a programmable button on the left earcup. Speaking of controls, the touch-sensitive panel on the right earcup found on the Sony WH-1000XM3 should also be present on the Sony WH-1000XM4. We hope Sony has improved the gesture recognition on the panel, as it can be a little hit or miss with the WH-1000XM3.

It’s on the inside where we’ll probably see the biggest suite of changes in the Sony WH-1000XM4 compared to their predecessor. We’re hoping that the active noise cancellation is further improved, hopefully with Sony figuring out how to cut out some of the higher frequencies that the WH-1000XM3 can occasionally let in.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Info from Headphone Connect 7.0.1Looks identical to the XM3.It'll be able to change some (if not all) headphone settings based on your location (set locations or your own) and uses Google Maps API for it.New DSSE Extreme (also on X1ii), probably AI Upscaling pic.twitter.com/7hpGMIE7BbMay 21, 2020

The latest leak, courtesy of Twitter users JustPlayingHard, details how the Sony WH-1000XM4 will have smarter features when it comes to handling active noise cancellation and the filtering of ambient noise. A feature called "Smart Talking" will allow for the ambient sound mode of the headphones to trigger automatically when a person’s voice is detected, meaning the wearer will be able to have a conversation with someone without removing their headphones. This’ll likely be handy when you want to stop and buy a coffee on your way to the office, but don’t want to pop your headphones on your neck or in a bag.

Another new feature detailed in the leak is the ability to automatically adjust the Sony WH-1000XM4 settings based on the wearer's location or when they enter a preset location by using Google Maps data. That would be a solid upgrade over the WH-1000XM3, which requires you to register ambient noise locations manually.

(Image credit: The Walkman Blog)

The Sony WH-1000XM4 are also expected to get a feature called DSEE Extreme, which will build upon the DSEE HX sound upscaling found in the WH-1000XM3. That should mean audio being streamed from various sources gets an aural improvement. However, the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones are expected to stick with Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity rather than the latest Bluetooth 5.1 standard.

Perhaps the neatest feature the Sony WH-1000XM4 are rumored to have is the ability to connect to two devices at once and allow the wearer to switch between them on the fly. Such a feature would remove the faff of pairing and unpairing the headphones from a device each time you want to listen to a different audio source. There’s one caveat in that the WH-1000XM4 are set to lose the ability to use the Hi-Res Audio LDAC codec when pairing to multiple devices, but the quick switching should compensate for that.

Ideally, we’d like to see the Sony WH-1000XM4 be able to pair with the upcoming PS5, which is set to have some slick 3D audio tech for more immersive sound.

The Sony WH-1000XM3 can’t be paired wirelessly with the PS4 and when they are plugged into the PS4’s DualShock 4 controller, the headphones’ mic can’t be accessed. That's something we'd like to see fixed on the new model. And when it comes to microphones, it wouldn’t be amiss if Sony could boost the call quality of the WH-1000XM4.

Sony WH-1000XM4 outlook

(Image credit: Regan Coule/Tom's Guide)

Evolution — not revolution — is what we can expect from the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones. And that’s no bad thing, as Sony's current noise-cancelling headphones are some of the best you can buy.

However, competition is tight in that headphones arena, given that the Bose 700 currently tops our list of the best noise cancelling headphones.

And Apple is set to enter the fray with its rumored AirPods Studio over-ear headphones, which could mix the great audio of the AirPods Pro with some of the tech smarts Apple has under its belt.

Nevertheless, we’re excited for the Sony WH-1000XM4, which promise to keep the likes of Bose and Bowers & Wilkins working on ever more impressive headphones to stay competitive.