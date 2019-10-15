Sling TV Offering Free Content for Android and Amazon Devices

Sling TV is in a bitter battle for dominance in the streaming video service war. And now, it's hoping some freebies can help to attract more users.

In a statement on Monday, Sling said that those who access the company's service on Android phones and tablets, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Amazon Fire tablets can now watch free content on Sling TV without needing to input credit card information.

To do that, Sling TV users will need to download the Sling TV app on the device of their choice and enter as a guest. They'll then have the option of watching free content in the My TV section of the app.

As of this writing, Sling TV is promising free episodes of several shows, including Police Patrol, Hell's Kitchen, and 3rd Rock From the Sun. Movies will also be available for free, including The Illusionist and Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call New Orleans.

In a bid to get people to sign up today, Sling TV will also offer a free preview of the Democratic Presidential debate on CNN tonight (Oct. 15).

The free offer is only available on the Android and Fire TV versions of the Sling app, so if you're hoping to access the service from the browser or on Apple devices, like the iPhone or Apple TV, you won't get the same offer. Sling also didn't say how long it will be offering the free access for, so you might want to try it out sooner than later if you're interested.

Either way, Sling TV's move aims to get people to try out free content first and then see if the service is right for them. The company was quick to note in its statement that users can easily sign up for an account once they've tried accessing the content for free. They can also sign up for a Sling TV account and buy pay-per-view events or movies without ever needing a streaming subscription.

The move is the latest budget-conscious decision Sling has made to attract users. For the last several months, the company has been offering 40% off its service to get people looking to cut the cord to give it a look. Depending on the package you choose, you can get Sling streaming for as little as $15 per month.