Jabra Sports Earbuds deal now just $49 for Prime Day

It's time to upgrade those old workout headphones of yours, especially now that Prime Day deals are here to offer huge discounts on these excellent earbuds from Jabra. The Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds have a secure-fit design that wraps around your ears so they won’t fall off while you’re exercising.

The Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds are on sale now for just $49.99, down from $99.99. That’s a 50% savings on these excellent sports headphones. The deal covers all three colors, so you can take your pick of Black, Navy Blue or Mint Green.

Jabra Elite Active 45e: was $99.99 now $49.99 @ Amazon

The Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds are quality headphones built with exercise in mind. They fit securely so they won’t fall out, are waterproof and have up to 9 hours of battery life.View Deal

Normally these Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds are a little too pricey to sit in our best cheap running headphones guide. But now that they're just $49.99, they’re currently the same price as our top place pick: the JLabs JBuds Air True Wireless. The JBuds are fine headphones for sure, but the Jabra set blows them out of the water in a few areas.

For one thing, the Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds are completely waterproof with an IP67 rating, rather than just water-resistant. They also offer a more secure fit while being slimmer and more fashionable. You’re also looking at an extra three hours of battery life.

The only real downside to the Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds is the lack of noise-cancelling technology, which would be nice, especially for anyone looking to run outdoors. But for $50, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better pair of headphones.

This is also the cheapest that we’ve ever seen the Jabra Elite Active 45e Wireless Sports Earbuds, with the best previous deal bringing them down only to $59.99.

