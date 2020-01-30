Samsung opens Galaxy S20 pre-order registration: How to get yours

We're less than two weeks away from Samsung showing off its latest flagship phones. But you can now reserve your spot for pre-ordering the Galaxy S20 once all is revealed about the new handsets on Feb. 11.

Samsung has launched a reservation page where you sign up for pre-order access for what the phone maker is calling "the new era of Galaxy." By signing up, you'll get an email notification for when pre-orders get underway. (You're also likely to get a lot of promotional emails from Samsung, too, but those are the breaks of handing out your email address.)

Having a registration page for pre-orders isn't out of the ordinary for Samsung, which has followed the same playbook for previous Galaxy S and Galaxy Note launches. And if you do sign up, you'll see Samsung tip its on hand on when the Galaxy S20 arrives in stores.

After you give your name, email address, zip code and wireless carrier preference — you can always change the latter when it's actually time to place your order — Samsung promises that you'll get a notification for when you'll need to place an order to get your phone by March 6. That would seem to confirm that's the date when the Galaxy S20 goes on sale.

An earlier rumor suggested a March 13 sales date for the Galaxy S20, which would have been more than a month after the Feb. 11 launch event. In addition to being a week earlier, March 6 would be more in line with Samsung's past practices for rolling our new flagship phones.

The registration page indicates the phone will be available through AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon and US Cellular. That's not much of a shock reveal, as those carriers have offered Samsung's recent flagship releases. You can also order the Galaxy S20 unlocked.

Galaxy S20 rumors point to three different models coming out — a 6.2-inch Galaxy S20, 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus and 6.9-inch Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung's expected to release 5G versions of all three phones, with the S20 Ultra only available for 5G. It's all but certain the new phones will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chip, and we're expecting lots of camera improvements, particularly for the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

