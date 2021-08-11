Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Everything to expect

Update: Follow along with our Samsung Unpacked live blog for last-minute leaks and all the big news.

Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event is taking place today (August 11). And we're expecting to see the debut of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds.

Thanks to all the rumors and leaks ahead of Unpacked, we pretty much know what to expect from Samsung's showcase.

However, there's still potential for a few surprises at the next Unpacked. Just don't expect the Samsung Galaxy Note 21 as the Note line has been shelved for this year. And the rumored Samsung Galaxy S21 FE isn't tipped to be revealed until the fall.

So with that in mind, here's everything we know so far and what to expect from Samsung's big showcase.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021

August 11 is the day of Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021, and the event starts at 7 a.m. PT, 10 a.m. ET, and 3 p.m. BST. You can follow our Galaxy Unpacked 2021 live blog for all the updates and our thoughts as the action unfolds (pun intended).

And there's a myriad of places you'll be able to watch the event. First off is Samsung's website where there's a landing page for Unpacked 2021. But a live stream will also be on Facebook, Reddit, Twitch, Amazon Live, and Samsung’s YouTube (we've embedded the holding video below). Furthermore, you can follow it on Samsung's TikTok and Twitter.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Galaxy Z Fold 3

(Image credit: Evan Blass)

The most significant device set to make its debut at Galaxy Unpacked is the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 . It’s tipped to have major upgrades over its predecessor, notably opting for an under-display selfie camera on the internal 7.6-inch display, access to the powerful Snapdragon 888 chip, a 120Hz refresh rate for both the cover and main display and especially S Pen support.

Functionally, there may not be a huge amount of difference between the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 . But extra features and tweaks are set to make it a more desirable foldable phone and in our discussions with display tech experts, the Galaxy Fold 3 could help redefine foldable phones as we know them. Based on what we're hearing the Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be more durable and offer water resistance as well.

And a supposedly leaked video has given us yet another glance at the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Galaxy Z Flip 3

(Image credit: Giuseppe Spinelli / LetsGoDigital)

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is set to be joined by the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 . Despite the odd naming convention, the Galaxy Flip 3 will be a second-generation take on the Galaxy Z Flip , taking the flip phone design and modernizing it with a folding display.

We’re expecting to see a boost in all round specs, a larger cover display capable of showing more detailed notification and 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to come in beige, gray, dark green and light violet shades and could be more durable than its predecessor.

Most interesting is that the new foldable phone might be cheaper than the Galaxy Z Flip , which cost $1,499. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 has been tipped to cost between $999 and $1,099. Bringing it closer to the $1,000 mark would certainly boost the appeal of foldables for the masses.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Galaxy Watch 4

(Image credit: Amazon Canada)

August’s Galaxy Unpacked isn’t likely to be all about foldables, as we’re expecting to see the Galaxy Watch 4 make its debut.

While we liked the Galaxy Watch 3 , its successor is set to get some major upgrades. A recent rumor points towards a week-long battery life for a start, which would just about smoke that of any other smartwatch, including the Apple Watch Series 6 . It’s also set to get some smart features like body composition analysis so you could get body fat readings and track your progress.

Furthermore, the Galaxy Watch 4 will come with Google’s Wear OS marking a departure from Samsung Tizen platform. We’ll have to go hands on with the Galaxy Watch 4 to see if the move to Google’s wearable operating system is a wise one.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021: Galaxy Buds 2

(Image credit: 91mobiles)

A slew of recent leaks would have us place a rather significant bet that the rumored Galaxy Buds 2 will make an appearance at August’s Unpacked.

Given Samsung has the Galaxy Buds Plus and Galaxy Buds Pro , it’s hardly short on wireless earbuds. But the Galaxy Buds 2 look set to take some of the best features of the current buds and incorporate them into one package.

Key rumored features include active noise cancellation , IPX7 water resistance, Bluetooth 5.2, and the potential to connect to multiple devices at once and bounce between them. If Samsung can keep the price below $200 then we could see a serious competitor for the AirPods Pro .

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked August 2021 outlook

Those are the four main products we’re expecting to see at August’s Galaxy unpacked showcase. It’s likely to be the last major Samsung event of the year. But we’d not be surprise to see a few more Samsung products get released before 2021 comes to a close.

The aforementioned Galaxy S21 FE looks likely. But we'll likely have to wait until next year to see what Samsung has in store for the Galaxy S22, which is tipped to get a powerful new Exynos chip with AMD graphics along with an even better camera system.