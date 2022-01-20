Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra just leaked by Samsung — notch and all

One of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8's rumored models may just have been accidentally revealed by Samsung.

Tech site 91Mobiles first alerted everyone to this slip-up, having found an image of what seems to be the rumored Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra on one of Samsung's support pages. While this image was live for a long time yesterday, going to the Talk to Bixby using Voice wake-up on your Galaxy devicepage and the tab titled "Voice wake-up on multiple devices" now shows a Galaxy Tab S7. However, we got a screenshot of the original image that we've put below.

(Image credit: Samsung)

Now we have to make sure we don't get ahead of ourselves. The tablet in this image could just be a mock-up designed for this illustration. Yet the design is so close to the Tab S8 Ultra leaks it's uncanny, plus the fact Samsung's now changed it seems to suggest it wasn't meant to be there yet.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, the first Ultra tablet Samsung is expected to make, supposedly has a distinct look because of its notched display. It's there to house two front-facing cameras according to the rumors, which keeps the rest of the top bezel as slim as possible, at the expense of a small portion of the display. But given that display is rumored to be a huge 14.6 inches, maybe we can forgive that.

The tablet is supported in the image by a case, which by the looks of it is just a simple cover rather than a keyboard case. This isn't surprising since Samsung offers both types of case for its tablet range, even if they're sold separately. We're expecting nothing different this year, but we still expect all three Galaxy Tab S8 models to come with S Pen styluses in the box, unlike the rival iPad Pro where the Apple Pencil remains a separate accessory.

Beyond that, other highlights from the rumored specs include the use of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, large batteries (8,000 mAh on the Tab S8, 10,090 mAh on the S8 Plus and 11,200 mAh on the S8 Ultra). Prices are tipped to be in line with the Galaxy Tab S7 series from last year. However, those prices may not include an in-box charger like before.

After missing the year anniversary of the Galaxy Tab S7's launch, the Tab S8 seems to be finally ready to launch. Specifically, we're expecting it to appear at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event rumored for next month.