Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 prices just leaked ahead of Unpacked 2022

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is expected to arrive early in 2022. Details about the new tablet are scant, leaving rumors and speculation to fill the void of official information. Case in point — the supposed price of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8, which has now been leaked.

This leak comes via Appauls , a website with an unproven track record when it comes to info on unreleased products. As such, take everything in this article with a healthy amount of skepticism. And as our sister site TechRadar points out, the ultimate source of these alleged leaks is unclear.

(Image credit: Henry T. Casey)

According to Appuals, the base Galaxy Tab S8 will cost between €680 and €700 (US $778-$801) and come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity. Three other versions are listed, one of which has Wi-Fi connectivity but with 256GB of storage. Apparently, there will also be a 5G version of each of the reported configurations.

Alleged prices for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus are also included with this leak. The base version costs €880 to €900 ($1,100) and comes with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and Wi-Fi connectivity The 5G version will run between €1,090 to €1,110 ($1,250) and feature 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

Lastly, there’s the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, which supposedly has a 14-inch screen. Interestingly, there seem to be only two versions of the Ultra. The first SKU will apparently cost €1,040 to €1,060 ($1,190) and feature 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage with Wi-Fi connectivity. The 5G iteration reportedly comes in at €1,200 to €1,220 ($1,380).

If these prices are legit, then the Galaxy Tab S8 will be a steeply-priced tablet. However, considering how Samsung’s signature tablet rivals the iPad Pro in terms of power, performance and usability, the pricing may not be outlandish — especially for those who prefer the Android ecosystem over Apple’s. There’s a reason the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 landed on our best laptops of 2022 list.

Again, take everything here with the proverbial grain of salt as none of this information is official or from a trusted source. But with Samsung Unpacked 2022 reportedly happening in February, we (hopefully) won’t have to wait long to see what the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 has to offer.