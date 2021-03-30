Samsung Galaxy S21 FE just leaked — and this upgrade beats Galaxy S21

We know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is coming later this year, but now we have a leak that reveals some of the first details about the phone.

That’s according to Galaxy Club, which claims the Galaxy S21 FE will be following the example set by last year’s Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. Namely, it will be arriving in a range of bright colors and sport a powerful front camera.

Galaxy Club has corroborated an earlier rumor from SamMobile about the Galaxy S21 FE’s colors, and added a new addition to the list. So we can expect to see the phone in five different colors when it arrives. These include white, gray, purple, pink, and light green.

You may remember some of those colors were available with the Galaxy S20 FE, though it seems Samsung isn’t just repeating everything it did last year.

Galaxy Club also claims that the S21 FE will come with a 32MP front camera. That’s the same resolution as the S20 FE, and significantly higher than the 10MP selfie snapper on the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

But it’s still not quite as high as the 40MP lens on the ultra-premium Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. Samsung has to keep some things restricted to its top-tier phone, after all.

We can’t glean any more information, though Galaxy Club speculates that the S21’s selfie camera may be the same sensor used on the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A72. But we can’t be certain about that. But if it’s as good as the one in the Galaxy S20 FE, then we shouldn’t have many complaints.

The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to arrive sometime in August . Unfortunately, we don’t know much else about what Samsung has planned for the phone. Presumably it will have the same Snapdragon 888 chipset as the rest of the Galaxy S21 range, as well as 5G and Android 11.

But if the phone is anywhere near as impressive as we found the Galaxy S20 FE, then we’ve got a lot to look forward to. Especially the low price.