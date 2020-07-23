Samsung Galaxy Note 20 pre-order reservations open up — how to make yours

August 5 is getting closer, which means that the expected debut of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is getting closer, too. After all, Samsung’s expected to unveil its latest phablet at a virtual Unpacked event in less than two weeks’ time.

But you don’t have to wait until then to signal that you want to buy Samsung’s next phone. The electronics giant has started letting would-be Galaxy Note 20 owners reserve a slot for pre-ordering the phone.

Registering to pre-order the Galaxy Note 20 is fairly simple. You can place your reservation for "the next Galaxy" on Samsung’s official site , which saves your place in line for when Galaxy Note 20 pre-orders do finally go live. You provide your name, email address and zip code, along with which wireless network you want to provide your service or whether you want to buy an unlocked model. Note that you’re likely to be added to a Samsung mailing list unless you opt out.

You won't be charged anything right now, so don't worry if you don't yet have the funds for what will undoubtedly be a pricey purchase. You're just securing a spot to complete a preorder should you decide to buy the Note 20 once you finally see those specs. Presumably, Samsung will start taking orders right after its August 5 Unpacked event.

If you reserve a slot before August 5 and follow through with your plans to preorder, you'll get a $50 voucher for use on a variety of items on the Samsung store, including tablets, PCs, wearables, and other accessories. You can't use the voucher on the Note 20 itself, but you can opt for a cheaper gift or accessory for someone for the holidays.

It's important to note that this isn't the first time Samsung has opened up preorder reservations. In January 2020, the company began opening slots for buyers eager to get their hands on the Samsung Galaxy S20 , S20 Plus, and S20 Ultra. Last year’s Galaxy Note 10 had a similar pre-order window.

The Galaxy Note 20 figures to be a massive launch for Samsung, with two models expected — the 6.42-inch standard Note 20 and a 6.87-inch Note 20 Ultra. Both phones are expected to run on Snapdragon 865 Plus chipsets with the larger Note 20 Ultra featuring a display with a dynamic 120Hz refresh rate.