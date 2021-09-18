Saints vs Panthers live stream: How to watch NFL week 2 game online

The Saints vs Panthers live stream puts two quarterbacks on display after emotional week one wins. Both will look to repeat their performances and help their teams improve to 2-0 after this NFL live stream.

Saints vs Panthers channel, start time The Saints vs Panthers live stream takes place tomorrow (Sunday, Sept. 19).

• Time — 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. BST

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or Fubo.TV

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

A year ago, number one overall pick from the 2015 NFL draft Jameis Winston was looking for a job. Things didn’t work out at his first stop in Tampa Bay, so he needed a fresh start. The then 26-year old bet on himself and signed a 1-year deal to be a back-up to Drew Brees and play sparingly over the next year. When Brees called it a career over the offseason, Winston knew this was going to be the second chance he was looking for. He beat out Taysom Hill for the starters’ job in the preseason and in week one Winston’s patience and hard work paid off. He threw for 5 touchdowns as he led the Saints to a dominant 38-3 win over Aaron Rodgers’ Packers.

After the game. Winston credited his predecessor for his approach, "Drew [Brees] always preached, it's about the decision, not the result and sometimes the decision is throwing the ball away, sometimes the decision is running, tucking. Sometimes the decision may be taking a sack." Winston also ran for 37 yards on six carries but avoided tacking a sack.

Winston and the Saints now travel to Carolina to take on Sam Darnold and the Panthers who are fresh off a 19-16 win over the Jets. The win was a big one not just for the Panthers but specifically for Darnold who was traded away from New York in the offseason, in part so they could draft Zach Wilson.

Darnold only threw one touchdown, compared to Winston’s five, but did post a 102 passer rating in the win. He was helped by Christian McCaffrey who racked up 187 total yards in his return from a shoulder injury suffered in week nine last season.

The Saints are a 3.5-point favorite against the Panthers. The over/under is 44. While Winston is still fairly new to New Orleans, he’s not new to the NFC South. He’s 5-5 all-time against the Panthers with all 10 of his previous starts coming when he was a member of the Bucs.

How to watch Saints vs Panthers live stream from anywhere

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries. There's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you're not satisfied.View Deal

NFL streaming tip:

If you're away from home and so can't watch the Saints vs Panthers live stream, you can still see the game. Using the best VPN makes it so that you can appear to be surfing the web from your home town, so you can access the same streaming services you already pay for.

Here's how easy it is to stream NFL from anywhere in the world:

1. Get a VPN (we recommend ExpressVPN as the best out there)

2. Connect to the location you want to stream from

3. Use your usual streaming service and watch like normal

Exclusive Tom's Guide Discount: Save 49% on the 12-month ExpressVPN plan

Saints vs Panthers live streams in the US

In the US, Saints vs Panthers is going to be broadcast on FOX, which is available with most cable packages and on two of our favorite streaming services fuboTV and Sling TV .

The game starts at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT on Sunday (Sept. 19).

If FOX, ESPN, NBC and NFL Network have typically been enough to get you all the football you need, you could rely on Sling (which doesn't include CBS, and has RedZone in the Sports Extra add-on). You can get CBS NFL games via Paramount Plus, if you want.

The more comprehensive package comes from fuboTV, as it has all five of the main channels you'll want: CBS, ESPN, FOX, NBC and the NFL Network. That's why it's one of the best streaming services.

It's a case of "you get what you pay for" as Sling Orange & Blue (which you'd need to get ESPN, FOX, NBC and NFL Network) costs $50 per month, while the Fubo TV Standard package gives you all of the above, for $65 per month.

Fubo.TV : One of the best streaming services with FOX, and the top pick for watching all of the 2021 NFL live streams, Fubo has all of the right network channels and the two cable channels you don't want to go without. Who needs cable? Not Fubo subscribers. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front.View Deal

If you can stand to miss CBS games, Sling TV provides a middle ground. The $50 per month Sling Orange + Blue package has FOX affiliates for this game, as well as local NBC affiliates plus ESPN.View Deal

NFL Sunday Ticket: This game is included in NFL Sunday Ticket, which is available even if you don't have DirecTV.

Saints vs Panthers live streams for free

If you just want to watch on your phone, the Yahoo Sports app for iOS and Android gives away every NFL game that's broadcast in your local TV market to your smartphone or tablet for free. This appears to include pre-season games, but we can't find specific confirmation for this game.

Yes, that includes Monday Night Football and Thursday Night Football. You can also sign into your NFL Game Pass subscription and stream it from the Yahoo app.

With one of our best TV antenna picks you can watch live if — and only if — your local FOX affiliate is showing Saints vs Panthers.

Saints vs Panthers live streams in the UK

American football fans across the pond cannot watch Saints vs Panthers on Sky Sports, the typical home to more than 100 live games per NFL season.

The Saints vs Panthers live stream starts at 6 p.m. BST Sunday evening.

Americans abroad could just use the service of their choice, provided they log in via a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

Saints vs Panthers live streams in Canada

Get in, folks, we're going to Da Zone. Or to be more specific, Canadian football fans will need DAZN to watch Saints vs Panthers live streams in Canada.

DAZN is also the home of live Champions League soccer games. Plus, Canadians get a 30-day free trial of DAZN here.