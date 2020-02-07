Every Roku TV for 2020: TCL, Walmart, Hisense, Sharp and more

For a great smart TV experience that won't break the bank, we love Roku TVs. The simple interface is easy to use; the app selection is enormous; and the quality of TVs that come with Roku installed range from good to great. We've regularly had Roku models from TCL and other brands on our best TVs list, and the new sets coming later this year promise plenty of new favorites the feature one of our favorite smart TV platforms .

There are several new Roku TVs coming this year, from standbys like TCL and Hisense, to newcomers like InFocus TV and Walmart's own store brand Onn. But we've only listed the models that have been officially announced or confirmed for 2020.

Roku has signed licensing deals with more than a dozen companies for branded Roku TVs this year. In addition to the companies listed below, Roku also has deals in place with recognizable TV brands, like Element, JVC, Magnavox, Polaroid and Hitachi, though these companies have not yet announced any specifics about their Roku models.

We'll update this story as new models are announced and details made public, so check back to stay up to date and see what is in store for Roku TVs this year.

TCL Roku TVs: The biggest name in Roku TVs

(Image credit: Future)

When it comes to Roku TVs, the best experience and top value have been locked up by one brand again and again: TCL.

For 2020, TCL's entire smart TV lineup is based on the Roku platform, from budget sets to an 8K set. While there is no "official" brand of Roku TV, TCL has a special relationship with Roku, and generally offers the best implementation of the Roku platform, complete with features that are frequently omitted by other brands.

TCL Roku TVs TCL 8-Series Mini-LED, QLED, 4K & 8K models TCL 6-Series Mini-LED and QLED TCL 5-Series QLED

The cream of the crop is TCL's 8-Series, which includes both a premium 4K model and a stunning new 8K model – poised to be the first 8K Roku TV on the market.

The 8-Series is TCL's top-of-the-line model and boasts advanced features, like HDMI 2.1 , quantum-dot enhanced displays and TCL's innovative Vidrian mini-LED backlight , which promises to offer excellent backlight control for deeper black levels and superb high dynamic range (HDR) performance. And speaking of HDR, the 8-Series features Dolby Vision alongside the HDR10 and HLG support offered by most less-expensive Roku TVs. It also promises great gaming support, with a new THX-certified gaming mode that TCL claims will deliver better picture and color quality while keeping lag times competitively short.

(Image credit: TCL)

TCL's 6-Series may not have an 8K model, but it's consistently been the best value in TVs for the last three years, and the best Roku TV on the market. The 2020 models haven't been formally announced, but TCL has told us that the new 6-Series will feature both QLED enhancement and mini-LED backlighting, setting the new 6-Series up to continue it's run as one of our favorite TVs. And the best part? It's expected that the 6-Series will maintain its sub-$1,000 pricing for most model sizes.

TCL has also confirmed that the 5-Series Roku TV will be getting quantum dot enhancement in 2020, with new models featuring QLED displays. That single feature could be a game changer for budget Roku TV shoppers, since it has the potential to deliver the best picture seen on a budget-friendly model like the 5-Series.

TCL has not confirmed many details about pricing or availability of the new models, other than to say that they anticipate making some additional announcements in the coming weeks. Get the complete rundown of all the TCL 2020 TVs for details on every model that's been announced so far.

Walmart Roku TVs: Onn TV lineup

(Image credit: Walmart)

Walmart's store brand of consumer electronics, Onn, is also jumping into the fray with its own Roku TV models this year. After testing the waters with a limited edition Onn brand Roku TV over the 2019 Black Friday shopping weekend, Walmart has signed up to be a regular Roku licensee in 2020, and that means more Roku smart TVs will be coming from the retail giant this year.

Walmart already has a handful of Onn Roku TV models available to buy now, though it's not clear whether these are new models for 2020 or leftover stock from last November. These include a 32-inch 720p budget model that sells for $99 , a 40-inch 1080p model for $98 , and a 4K model measuring 50 inches, and selling for $218 .

While we have yet to review any of these Roku models from Onn, we expect that the aggressive pricing will appeal to many shoppers. Combined with prime retail presence across Walmart's thousands of stores, the Onn Roku TVs are set to be some of the most popular models of 2020.

Hisense Roku TVs

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense is another manufacturer that has embraced the Roku platform for many of its smart TVs, and the company is set to bring several new models to market this year.

The first of these is the Hisense R8F, which was actually released at the tail end of 2019. These are the first Roku sets from Hisense to get the company's ULED branding, indicating that they have been optimized with Hisense's full suite of picture enhancements, from dimmable backlighting to a wide color gamut and Hisense's own Hi-View processing chip. At its heart, it's still a standard LCD display, but – absent any additional enhancements, like QLED – it's one of the better standard LCD options out there. It's also one of the few Roku TVs to support Dolby Vision for better high dynamic range capability.

(Image credit: Hisense)

Hisense R8F ULED 4K Roku TV 55R8F (55-inch) $399 65R8F (65-inch) $599

The Hisense R8F Roku TV is on sale now, through Walmart. The 55-inch is currently selling for $399 , and a 65-inch version for $599 .

Hisense has two more Roku TVs on tap for 2020, with fewer premium features but offering a full Roku smart TV at lower prices.

The Hisense R6E3 4K Roku TV comes in sizes ranging from 43 inches up to 75 inches, all for well under $1,000. These 4K TVs also feature a nearly bezel-free design, along with DTS Studio Sound and compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant smart speakers.

While Hisense has not announced when the R6E3 4K Roku TV will go on sale, it has detailed the screen size options and prices. The smallest, at 43-inches, will sell for $228. A 50-inch model will sell for $248, a 65-inch model for $428, and the largest 75-inch model will sell for $798.

Hisense R6E3 4K Roku TV 43-inch $228 50-inch $248 65-inch $428 75-inch $798

(Image credit: Hisense)

The final upcoming model, the Hisense H4G Roku TV, is expected to deliver full HD picture (instead of 4K), but the smaller screen sizes should be well-suited to spaces like kids rooms, a garage workshop, or other smaller spaces where a less premium, lower-resolution TV might be a good fit.

Coming some time in 2020, the Hisense H4G Roku TV will start at $115 for a 32-inch model, with two larger 40-inch and 43-inch models selling for $178 and $196, respectively.

Hisense H4G Roku TV 32-inch $115 40-inch $178 43-inch $196

Check out our guide to all of the Hisense 2020 TVs to get all the details on these and other Hisense smart TVs coming this year.

Philips Roku TVs

(Image credit: Philips)

Philips has an array of new TVs coming to the United States this year, but in addition to an OLED TV and several Android TV models, the company will also be selling a number of Roku TVs in full HD and 4K Ultra HD resolutions.

While specifics have not been announced, including pricing details, there are several sizes coming to the Philips Roku line-up, ranging from as small as 24-inches to a sizable 75-inch model.

While we don't know exactly which screen sizes will be offered later this year, Philips has confirmed that the 24-inch model will only be available in 1080p full HD, while the 75-inch model will similarly be limited to 4K resolution. Though additional screen sizes have not been specified, we expect to see 32, 40, 50, 55, and 65-inch models, and those more common sizes will likely be sold in both full HD and 4K resolutions.

Philips has confirmed additional details about its Roku TVs, however. These sets will include HDR10 support for basic HDR, and will have compatibility with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant devices.

For a more complete look at the company's smart TV lineup, check out our model-by-model guide to every Philips 2020 TV announced for this year.

Sanyo Roku TVs

Sanyo is also offering a number of Roku TV models this year, with a 6-model lineup that includes both lower-resolutions and 4K options. Ranging in size from 32 inches up to 65 inches, the Sanyo Roku TVs should offer another option for budget-conscious TV shoppers.

Two of these should be especially budget-friendly, with 32-inch and 40-inch models offering 720p and 1080p resolution, respectively.

In addition to these lower-resolution sets, Sanyo has several 4K models planned, available in 43-, 50-, 55- and 65-inch screen sizes. Pricing has not been announced.

RCA Roku TVs

RCA is also planning a new Roku TV for 2020, as a follow up to Roku models sold in 2018 and 2019. While RCA has sold several sizes of Roku smart TV in years past, the company has only announced one for 2020, a 65-inch model.

The RCA 65-inch Roku TV will sell for $429 when it debuts later this year.

Westinghouse Roku TVs

Westinghouse will be offering an update to its own Roku TV line this year as 2020 models get DTS Studio Sound. Westinghouse currently offers several Roku-based smart TVs, in an array of sizes and available with 720p, 1080p and 4K resolutions.

While we expect this assortment of screen sizes and resolution options to stay more or less unchanged, the new 2020 models will be the first Roku TVs from the company to have the improved audio.

InFocus Roku TV: The newcomer with a big TV

Finally, of those companies that have announced details of their upcoming Roku TVs, the one you're least likely to know is InFocus TV. The company just announced in January that it would begin making and selling TVs in North America, and several of those TVs will be Roku smart TVs.

Coming this fall, InFocus TV is planning to sell Roku TVs in several sizes, ranging from 32 inches up to 80 inches. While pricing and retail availability haven't been announced, the mention of an 80-inch model means that InFocus TV will be offering the largest Roku TV on the market.

Why we like Roku TVs

While there are plenty of smart TV operating systems out there – and we've looked closely at all of them to find out who makes the smartest smart TV – Roku's smart TV software stands out as one of the best.

The tiled interface is simple and easy to use. The app selection numbers in the thousands, and includes every major streaming service and plenty of free content. The remote control design is elegant in its simplicity, giving you all of the controls you need to navigate smoothly through the menus and apps, with no extra buttons to clutter up the controls.

The fact that Roku is also the smart TV platform of choice for the most affordable and value-focused brands on the market just cements its position as one of our favorites, and one of the most popular options out there. And with so many Roku models coming in 2020, we can't wait to see which new sets give buyers the best blend of smart TV capability and budget-friendly price.