Returnal game-breaking patch pulled — it's now safe to update

Returnal launched last week exclusively for PS5, but it's had a few niggles with games crashing and save files being corrupted.

A patch rolled out yesterday but caused more harm than good, with reports of more corrupted games. Housemarque has since remedied the issue and it's now safe to update your game.

Patch 1.3.3 came with a number of fixes implemented in the update. Unfortunately, it was followed by reports that it had outright broken some players' games, corrupting saves; something exacerbated by the lack of an auto save or manual save feature.

Housemarque pulled the patch and rolled out patch 1.3.4 overnight, but affected gamers are in for a headache. It reverts to the previously stable build (1.3.1) as well as "addressing a known Trophies issue, and fixing a keyboard exploit."

"Patch 1.3.3 has been pulled and we are reverting back to 1.3.1 until it's fixed. We are fixing the issue now and a new patch will be published in a few hours All users affected by the 1.3.3 need to re-download the game. Our sincerest apologies," the studio tweeted.

Housemarque added that you'll know if you've been affected because you'll get the CE-100028-1 error popup. It advises that if you're not sure, you should wait for the next patch — which is live now. So "don't start the game before the upcoming patch is available and downloaded" is the current advice, to be on the safe side.

Patch 1.3.5 is expected in the "near future" that we assume will remedy issues that patch 1.3.3 was intended to address. For now, your save games are safe. If you were affected by the blip, Housemarque posted advice on the various scenarios you may have found yourself in, so you can figure out what you need to do next.

Of course, even the simple act of updating Returnal with a fully functioning patch isn't straightforward. Game progress is lost if you close the application, or turn off your console. The developer has even advised disabling the auto update feature on your console, as if the game updates while suspended and your console is on, your progress is going down the pan.

For now, follow the studio's advice and sit tight while we wait for patch 1.3.5.