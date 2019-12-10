Resident Evil 3 remake release date, trailer, pre-order, gameplay and more

It's only been one year since the release of the Resident Evil 2 remake , but there’s already a remake of Resident Evil 3 around the corner. Like 2019's Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 will deliver a fully reimagined version of Capcom's 1999 classic, with stunning modern graphics, slick third-person gameplay and a terrifying new version of persistent baddie Nemesis.

Let’s take a look at everything we know so far about the Resident Evil 3 remake, including its trailer, release date and a little RE3 refresher for new and old fans looking forward to this remake.

Resident Evil 3 will come to PS4, Xbox One and PC on April 3, 2020 for $59.99, and you can pre-order it now.

Resident Evil 3 remake trailer

The first Resident Evil 3 trailer is here, and it's as epic and terrifying as you'd expect. The clip starts with a montage of visuals and soundbytes from the Resident Evil 2 remake, before cutting to a first-person view of Jill Valentine escaping a building, We then see new versions of classic RE3 characters, including Carlos Olivera, Brad Vickers, and a brief glimpse of the terrifying Nemesis himself.

You can also see some extra gameplay footage and a peek behind the game's development in this special developer video:

Resident Evil 3 remake multiplayer

Resident Evil 3 will also include a multiplayer mode called Resistance, which was teased earlier this year as Project Resistance. This asymmetrical 4-on-1 mode has a team of four survivors work together to escape the machinations of a single "mastermind," who can set traps, summon zombies and control boss characters. Survivors will have their own unique skills and perks (such as healing abilities and increased melee strength), as well as unique Masterminds that can control their own deadly monsters.

Resident Evil 3 remake collector's edition

(Image credit: Capcom)

If you're a hardcore fan, you can pick up the $179 GameStop-exclusive Resident Evil 3 collector's edition, which includes an 11-inch Jill Valentine statue, a double-sided map of Raccoon City, a collector's artbook, a digital soundtrack, a classic costume pack and a special S.T.A.R.S.-themed box to hold it all.

Resident Evil 3 remake gameplay and story: what to expect

(Image credit: Capcom)

Resident Evil 3 remake delivers a new version of Jill Valentine, the protagonist of the original RE3, and a companion she meets partway through the game, Carlos Olivera. The remake of Resident Evil 2 stuck quite faithfully to the original’s storyline, so that automatically gives us plenty of insight into Resident Evil 3.

In the original game, Jill Valentine is in the middle of her escape from Racoon City, now fully overrun by the zombie outbreak we see at the beginning of Resident Evil 2. Carlos Olivero is also trying to escape the city and aides Jill although he technically works for Umbrella’s own internal countermeasures team sent in to combat and collect data on the monstrosities brought on by the outbreak.

We also see a new version of Nemesis on the cover. If you thought Mr. X was persistent in Resident Evil 2 then you’ll have a lot more on your hands than you think with this unrelenting foe. Sent into the city specifically to hunt and eliminate remaining S.T.A.R.S members who know too much about Umbrella’s involvement in the outbreak, Nemesis is a threat throughout the entire campaign of the original game.

(Image credit: Capcom)

Based on the trailer, the Resident Evil 3 remake should deliver the same modern over-the-shoulder third-person action as 2019's Resident Evil 2. However, a short clip also shows Jill running out of a building in first-person, teasing that we might also get some of the first-person gameplay from Resident Evil 7.

Resident Evil 3 also broke the trend of multiple character selections in favor of a highly randomized single campaign staring only Jill. The overall course of the story remains the same, but in the original game you are presented with several split-second decisions that cause your path to fork in different directions, making repeat playthroughs a must.