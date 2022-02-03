Amazon Prime price increasing to $139/year this month — how to avoid the hike

The cost of Amazon Prime is about to increase. During Thursday's earnings call to go over Amazon's quarterly performance, the e-commerce giant announced that it will raise the price of its Prime membership from $119 per year to $139 per year. Month-to-month subscriptions will also see an increase from $12.99 to $14.99.

The Amazon price hikes will go into effect starting February 18, 2022 for new members. Existing members will pay the new price starting March 25, 2022. However, if you're one of the millions of Americans with a Prime membership, there's a small Amazon hack you can do now to avoid paying the price increase.

Right now you can buy a Prime membership for $119 and gift it to yourself when your current membership ends. You'll need to manually add the gifted Prime membership to your account when it ends, but it's an easy way lock in the $119/year rate for one more year. New members can sign up for a free 30-day Prime trial and lock in the $119/year rate before February 18.

Want to avoid the Prime member price hike? Current Prime members can purchase one year of Amazon Prime for $119 and manually apply the gifted membership once their current membership ends. That will lock in another year of Prime membership for $119.

To do this, log into your account, select "Account" under the drop-down menu, and select "Prime" to view your benefits and payment settings. Have Amazon send you a reminder three days before your subscription renews. On the day your subscription ends, you can "end your membership" and then manually apply the gifted Prime membership to your account.

According to Amazon, the company is raising its rates due to the "continued expansion of Prime member benefits as well as the rise in wages and transportation costs." However, with this simple hack you can enjoy one more year of Prime at $119.

