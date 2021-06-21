Prime Day bargain: Amazon Echo Buds 2 drop to $79

Want wireless earbuds with good sound quality and solid noise cancellation at an affordable price? Amazon's Echo Buds 2 are on sale at their lowest price ever in one of the best Prime Day deals available right now.
The Echo Buds 2 are $79.99, which is 33% off the regular price of $119.99. The wireless earbuds are small, light, and sweat-resistant. And, they're equipped with Alexa, so, you can ask the voice assistant to play songs while you're on the go.
Amazon Echo Buds 2 (Black): was $119 now $79 @ Amazon
The Echo Buds offer good sound quality, solid noise cancellation, and great integration with Alexa. They're on sale for $79.99, which is their lowest price ever. In our review, we found the new buds are smaller and offer better noise cancellation than their predecessors. View Deal
In our Amazon Echo Buds 2 review, we lauded the updated model, which has more features and improved battery power than the previous generation. And at $79, the price is very nice — it's a fantastic bargain for anyone who uses Amazon’s ecosystem or just wants inexpensive, high-performing wireless earbuds.
The Alexa integration is amazing, giving you hundreds of Alexa skills at the tip of your tongue. A sleeker, smaller design makes the Echo Buds 2 much more stylish and unobtrusive. They come with an IPX4 rating to withstand splashes, sweat, and light rain. Amazon includes multiple tips and wings to accommodate different ear shapes, so the Echo Buds 2 are comfortable and pleasant to wear.
For all those features at such an affordable price, the Echo Buds 2 deserve their slot in our list of the best noise-cancelling earbuds.
Shop more sales at Amazon
- Adidas: up to 55% off polo shirts, sneakers, jerseys, more
- Alexa device sale: Echo devices from $14
- American Apparel: tops/bottoms from $10
- Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $319
- Athleisure wear: yoga pants, workout tops from $6
- Bedding & bath: deals on comforters, shower curtains, more
- Books: best sellers from $4
- Camping gear: Coleman, Igloo, Zippo from $8
- Clothing: up to 50% off Anne Klein, Bulova, Izod,
- Deep fryers: Cuisinart, Hamilton Beach, more from $24
- External hard drives: Seagate, WD, more from $38
- Fitness: deals from $6
- Groceries: up to 35% off Quaker, Starbucks, Lay's, and more
- HDTVs: smart TVs from $99
- Headphones: Sony, Bose, Anker deals from $10
- Heating/cooling: fans and air conditioners from $12
- Juicing machines: save on NutriBullet, Breville, more
- Kitchen appliances: save on Ninja, Keurig, Instant Pot
- Keurig coffee makers: machines from $69
- Laptops: save on MacBooks, Chromebooks, and Windows machines
- Nike: up to $50 off sneakers & shorts
- Nvidia RTX GPUs: up to $140 off video cards
- Office chairs: deals from $39
- Power tools: DeWalt, Black & Decker, Bosch up to 50% off
- PS5 games/accessories: deals from $15
- Surface laptops: from $599
- Xbox Series X|S games: from $19