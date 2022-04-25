PlayStation appears to be doubling down on PC gaming — here's why

The growing PlayStation PC games collection could be getting even larger soon as Sony's looking to hire a "senior director of PC planning and strategy" based on a job listing found on Sony's careers site (via PC Gamer).

Whomever gets the job will be in charge of Sony's global strategy for PC gaming, and will work to grow the brand alongside PC game distributors like Steam and Epic Games.

We wrote a few months back about how God of War shows just how powerful Sony's new focus on PC could be, so PlayStation's continuing focus on PC, as emphasized by this new job role, is exciting news. It means the dream of more well-loved titles getting a PC conversion could come true, joining games like Death Stranding, Horizon: Zero Dawn, and of course God of War (2018).

We hope games like Bloodborne (which could be a big hit on PC given how well Elden Ring's performed), Spider-Man and Spider-Man: Miles Morales, The Last of Us, Returnal, Ghost of Tsushima, or even Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart are on Sony's list of candidates for the PC treatment. They're all excellent titles that would no doubt play just as well, if not better, than their original console versions.

The problem is that this sounds like a good deal until you remember that Xbox Game Pass exists. It has PC versions of its included games for specific subscription tiers. You don't need to buy every title separately, as the whole library — including Xbox's premium first-party games like Halo: Infinite and Forza Horizon 5 — is available from launch to play.

The new PlayStation Plus is going to take after the Xbox way of doing things, but its PC offering is only for streamed games, not the native PC editions. That, plus a lack of no support on iOS and Android, is perhaps a misstep by Sony with this PS Plus relaunch. But there's certainly room to grow into these spaces and offer just as much value for gamers as Xbox Game Pass does.