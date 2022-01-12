God of War proves that we need more PlayStation games on PC now

God of War (2018) is considered one of the finest PlayStation exclusives and is arguably the best entry in the beloved franchise. Considering Sony’s push to bring more PlayStation exclusives to PC, it’s no surprise to see one of the company’s best PS4 games arrive on Steam.

On its own, the game is an incredible experience that should be played by fans of the action-adventure genre. Beyond that, God of War is an exceptional example of why I want to see more PlayStation games on PC, especially at a time PS5 restocks are incredibly difficult to get.

Before delving into why I want PlayStation games ported to PC, let’s discuss God of War and its PC-exclusive features. If you’re interested in knowing everything about the game’s narrative and gameplay mechanics, be sure to read our full God of War review . And also check out everything you need to know about the game’s upcoming sequel, God of War Ragnarok .

God of War on PC is a boon for the gods

God of War on PC runs at native 4K resolution at unlocked frame rates. Graphical features include enhanced screen-space reflections, higher-resolution shadows, 21:9 widescreen support, along with support for DLSS and Nvidia Reflex. Admittedly, many of these features are ubiquitous for the best PC games but they serve to enhance the already-incredible visuals. The most notable feature here is Nvidia Reflex because it (pardon the pun) is a true game-changer.

Nvidia Reflex is a low latency feature that enhances your reaction time. It is because of this feature (combined with 60 frames per second) that I found God of War much easier to play on PC than the PS4 originally. Don’t get me wrong, God of War isn’t as challenging as Demon’s Souls, but I always found it quite challenging. I finished the entire game on PC, and the only enemies that provided a true challenge were the ones I was too under-leveled for. Nvidia Reflex is no doubt the reason I rose from being a lowly mortal to a powerful god of destruction.

Of course, I can’t talk about God of War on PC without describing its superb graphics. The original PS4 game was and is still a technical marvel and impressive to behold. The God of War for PS5 version released last year, specifically its native 4K resolution and higher-res textures, enhanced it even further. I didn’t think the game could look any better until I played the PC version.

Why I want more PlayStation games on PC

I originally intended to spend only a few hours on the PC port of God of War. However, despite having finished it twice on PS4 and getting the Platinum trophy, I ended up completing the entire game again. I also finished every side quest and snagged most of the available collectibles. I could attribute this to God of War being such a great game (which it is), but the enhanced visual quality and responsive mechanics on PC served to keep me playing until the end credits rolled.

I was already on board when Sony decided to start bringing its exclusives to PC. But now, after experiencing God of War on my gaming rig, I’m even more excited for the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection on PC. I’ve finished Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy years ago but, if God of War is anything to go by, I’m going to have an absolute blast revisiting those two.

And Sony shouldn’t stop there. I’d love to play Bloodborne, Ghost of Tsushima, Shadow of the Colossus, Spider-Man and both The Last of Us games (just to name a few) on PC. It would even be great to eventually see PS5 exclusives like Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal get the PC treatment. I don’t see Sony bringing its exclusives to PC at launch the way Xbox does when, but that’s another story for another day. Regardless, we need more PlayStation games on PC.

I realize that, for some, PlayStation games on PC is a contentious topic. Though I believe these ports are great for both Sony and PlayStation fans, a vocal minority wants PlayStation exclusives to remain exclusive. There’s no logical reason to justify this mentality considering how PlayStation games will (naturally) continue coming out on PlayStation consoles. Their existence on PC doesn’t diminish them in any way. It's really the opposite, in fact. There are no losers when Sony brings its games to PC. Everyone wins.

The future looks bright for PlayStation games on PC. And not just titles that run natively. PlayStation Now is another great way to play streamed games on your PC. But whether the titles are on Steam or PS Now, it’s awesome having access to Sony’s back catalog on one’s gaming rig. I want to see more of it.

God of War is available now for $49 on Steam.