PC Gaming Show live blog: See all the new games

3:00 PM: Humble Games showed off three titles. The first was an isometric strategy game called Fae Tactics: The Girl Who Destroyed the World. The second was a puzzle game called Carto, and the third was an aerial combat game called Project Wingman.

We also got a short look at Command & Conquer Remastered, which just came out on PC recently. If you haven't already checked it out, you can find it on Steam and Origin.

2:55 PM: One of the biggest reveals of the show was Godfall: a PS5 semi-exclusive that will also be available on PC. The game is an action/RPG that lets you find unique loot and customize your own play style as you go. The game will be out in holiday 2020, and it looks like a deep, colorful experience.

We also got a glimpse at Prodeus: an old-school sci-fi FPS that seems to share a lot of its DNA with the original Doom.

2:50 PM: Rebellion is working on Evil Genius 2: World Domination, a simulation game in which you get to play as an evil mastermind, complete with your own fortress, superweapons and henchmen. You'll also have to dispatch all sorts of crafty secret agents as you go. The game will be out later this year, although you can get the soundtrack now.

2:40 PM: Humankind is a game from Amplitude Studios about rewriting the entire history of humanity, and it's asking for players' help doing so. Players can apply to develop and share their own scenarios in this strategic game with a huge scope. The full game will be out in 2021.

We also learned about a game from RocketWerkz called Icarus, where you play as an astronaut on a distant and hostile world who must survive and escape through collecting resources and crafting. It comes from Dean Hall, who helped pioneer both survival and battle royale games.

2:35 PM: Dwarfheim is a cooperative RTS, in which three players can cooperate to take on different strategic roles, such as collecting resources, building structures, and waging war.

Indie publisher New Blood showed off updates to Dusk, Medieval, Maximum Action, Unfortunate Spaceman, Faith, Ultrakill and Gloomwood. You can play all of the games right now at a variety of strange URLs - or just on New Blood's website.

2:30 PM: A horror game called In Sound Mind features a soundtrack from The Living Tombstone, and a free demo that's currently available on Steam.

Another title, Airborne Kingdom, will let you create your own flying fortress and explore the world. It will come out on the Epic Games Store in Fall 2020, and you can pre-order it now.

2:25 PM: A new host, Greg Miller, briefly hijacked the livestream to announce that the beloved JRPG, Persona 4: Golden, is now available on Steam. This is a cult classic, and represents the first time that the Persona series has shown up on PC.

2:20 PM: The next game on display is Elite Dangerous: Odyssey, a major expansion for the fan-favorite space sim, which is set in an ambitious recreation of our own Milky Way galaxy. It will be out in 2021.

The big new feature in this expansion is that players will be able to set foot on a planet's surface for the first time in Elite Dangerous history. This will open up a number of new gameplay options that have never been available in the title before.

2:15 PM: We saw a brief trailer for Ooblets, which looks like an odd, colorful, agreeable sim.

The bigger announcement, though, was of Torchlight 3, which debuted some new gameplay footage. There was also an interview with a game's developer, in which we learned about some passive multiplayer features, as well as how the Torchlight devs create their unusual classes. In this game, one possible class is a steampunk robot.

The game is available right now on Steam in early access for $30.

2:10 PM: Day9 kicked things off with a sincere discussion of the Black Lives Matter movement. It was a good reminder to consider world events, even while we celebrate the announcement of new games and technologies.

The first game on display is Valheim from Coffee Stain Studios. It's a Viking combat game with procedurally generated levels and a lot of crafting/survival elements. There's no release date information yet, but players can sign up for a beta.

2:05 PM: Here we go! the PC Gaming Show is underway, and we've kicked things off with a trailer for a documentary called Totally Game. It highlights extraordinary individuals in the PC gaming community, with stories that run the gamut from entertaining to inspiring. After a brief trailer with a traveling robot, they've introduced the hosts: Day9 and Frankie Ward.

1:40 PM: Welcome to the Tom's Guide live blog covering the PC Gaming Show! We'll be watching the PC Gaming Show live, and reporting all the latest news, games and hardware announcements as soon as we hear about them. The PC Gaming Show is one of the events taking place instead of a live E3 this year, so many developers are using the show as an opportunity to show off titles they would have otherwise demonstrated in person.

Our sister site PC Gamer has gathered more than two dozen gaming companies, including 2K, Atlus, Perfect World and Sega, all of which will have something new and hopefully exciting to show off. While some companies have dropped hints about what they're going to be demoing, others are a complete surprise. If past PC Gaming Shows are anything to go by, we'll get a handful of big announcements and a lot of deep dives into niche titles.

First things first: If you'd like to watch along with the PC Gaming Show, we've embedded a link to PC Gamer's YouTube stream below. We also have an article on how to watch the PC Gaming Show if you prefer to use a different platform.

If this is your first PC Gaming show, then a little background might help. The PC Gaming Show was introduced at E3 2015 as a way to help highlight PC gaming. For many years, E3 had been skewing more and more console-centric, with PC exclusives and ports receiving only minimal attention at major press conferences. (Remember: This is also when a handful of shooters and action games completely dominated the E3 conversation, which didn't help. The show has opened up considerably since then.)

In response, PC Gamer decided to host its own event called the PC Gaming Show. This would help bring attention to dedicated PC hardware, such as GPUs, in addition to genres that thrive on PC, such as RTS and MOBA. The first PC Gaming Show was not one of E3's proudest moments, however. The show was incredibly slow paced, dragged on for hours, and didn't tell us much that we didn't already know.

However, the next year, the PC Gaming Show was a little more streamlined and a lot more informative, and things have generally been improving since then. As E3 presentations go, it's still a little niche, but it's niche in an entertaining way that provides a lot of new information.

While we don't know exactly what will make an appearance at the show, one potentially major leak is the appearance of Persona 4: Golden on Steam. The extremely popular Persona series of Japanese RPGs has never been on PC before, confining itself to Sony consoles instead. But Steam has been a popular receptacle for JRPG ports in recent years, from Final Fantasy to Tales, and Persona may be next on the list. We do know that Atlus will present something, at least, and it's supposed to be something big.

Refresh this page often, as we'll be putting updates right at the top as the show progresses.