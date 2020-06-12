Future Games Show 2020 live stream date, start time and how to watch online

Future Games Show live stream date, start time The Future Games Show starts rolling out the gaming news tomorrow (Saturday, June 13) at 5 p.m. Eastern | 2 p.m. Pacific | 10 p.m. BST.

A new challenger has arrived! You'll want a Future Games Show live stream tomorrow, and we've got all the details on how to watch — and why you'll want to tune in.

Yes, in the aftermath of the big PS5 event and Saturday's PC Gaming Show, our sister site GamesRadar is throwing a big event with big announcements and a couple of familiar faces. Yes, Uncharted voice actors Nolan North and Emily Rose will helm the show, but they're not the main course.

That, in fact, would be the more than 40 new games on display. Titles will come from all across the gaming landscape, with console, PC, and mobile markets represented, with games from major publishers including Square Enix, Team 17, Curve Digital and Polyamorous Games.

Future Game Show live stream

While the Future Games Show will stream on GamesRadar.com, as well as on the site's YouTube, Facebook and Twitch pages. And you too can watch it on YouTube, even without leaving this page, as we've embedded that below.

GamesRadar also promised that the show "will include an editorial investigation into the ways next-generation hardware - the PS5 and Xbox Series X - will change how we play, with contributions from leading developers and software experts."

The Future Games Show was originally scheduled for Saturday, June 6, but the site (rightfully) pushed back a week so that, in its own words, "more important voices could be heard in support of Black Lives Matter. "