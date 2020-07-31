Oppo Watch release date, price, specs and news

Oppo's smartwatch, simply called the Oppo Watch, has been available in China since March, but is now being more broadly released around the world. Featuring a curved AMOLED display, this Apple Watch-esque smartwatch will run Wear OS, come in two sizes, and have such features as LTE compatibility, GPS, NFC, and a heart rate monitor. Read on to see how it compares with the best smartwatches.

Oppo Watch pricing and availability

Oppo has yet to announce pricing or U.S. availability for the Oppo Watch, but is already available in China, and is now for sale in India and the UK, where the 41mm version will cost £229 and go on sale in September. The 46mm model will cost £369, and be available in October.

That puts it between the Apple Watch Series 3 and the Apple Watch 5, so this is not exactly a cheap smartwatch. But, for those who want an Apple Watch-like experience on Android, this could be it.

Oppo Watch design

There's no getting around the fact that the Oppo Watch looks a heckuva lot like the Apple Watch. It has a square face with rounded corners, and a similar-style watchband. However, the Oppo Watch's AMOLED display is curved along two sides, which gives it a more elegant look.

On the right side of the Oppo Watch are two buttons; there's no digital crown here.

The Oppo Watch will come in two sizes and three configurations: 46mm and 41mm. The 46mm version will be available with LTE as an option, but the 41mm version will not. By comparison, the Apple Watch is offered in a 40mm and 44mm case size, making them a bit smaller on the wrist.

The Oppo Watch will be available in Black and Glossy Gold for the 46mm version and in Black, Pink Gold, and Silver Mist for the 41mm model.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Watch specs

Oppo Watch (46mm) Oppo Watch (41mm) Colors Black, Glossy Gold Black, Pink Gold, Silver Mist Display size 1.91-inch AMOLED, 402x476 / 326 ppi 1.6-inch AMOLED, 320x360 / 301 ppi Processor Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 SoC Snapdragon Wear 3100 & Ambiq Micro Apollo3 SoC RAM 1GB 1GB Storage 8GB 8GB Battery 430 mAh (typical) / 416mAh (rated) 300mAh (typical) / 289mAh (rated) Use time Smart mode: up to 30 hours (LTE), 36 hours (non-LTE) Power Saver mode: 21 days Smart mode: up to 24 hours Power Saver mode: 14 days Water resistance 5 ATM 3 ATM GPS Yes Yes LTE Optional No Weight 40g (LTE), 39.3 (non-LTE) 30.1g

Both versions use a last-generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 processor, but Oppo paired it with an Apollo 3 sub-processor, which will handle a number of lower-level tasks, including the heart rate monitor and notifications. This is similar to what Qualcomm is offering with its newest Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, which we'll start to see in Wear OS smartwatches this fall.

All versions of the Oppo Watch will have 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage, the latter of which is a bit skimpy compared with some of the newer top-tier smartwatches. In addition, it will have GPS, NFC for mobile payments via Google Pay, and a heart rate monitor. The 46mm version will be water-resistant to 5 ATM, while the 41mm version can withstand up to 3ATM of water pressure. Regardless, both models will be safe for swimming.

Oppo Watch health and fitness features

As with most smartwatches, the Oppo Watch will have a heart rate monitor and GPS. In addition to Google Fit, Oppo is loading its own health and fitness features, including a variety of 5-minute workouts.

Similar to the Apple Watch's activity rings, the Oppo Watch will have four bars that fill up as you reach your goals for steps, calories burned, exercise, and activity.

It will also have built-in sleep tracking, with information on deep sleep, light sleep, and waking minutes.

Oppo Watch LTE connectivity

Because U.S. availability is not yet known, it's unclear on which carriers it will work, but overseas, the LTE version of the Oppo watch will work on Vodafone, Orange, and Celcom.

(Image credit: Oppo)

Oppo Watch battery life

Oppo claims that the 46mm version, which has a 416mAh battery, will last up to 36 hours in "Smart" mode, and up to 21 days in Power Saver mode. The 41mm version has a 289mAh battery, which should give it up to 24 hours of juice in Smart mode.

Unlike other smartwatches, whose battery-saving mode is pretty limited, the Oppo Watch's Power Saver mode will still allow you to receive notifications, check the time, track your steps, and monitor your heart rate.

Those figures would give the Oppo Watch better endurance than the Apple Watch, as well as most other Wear OS smartwatches, all of which peter out after a day. However, that runtime is a bit short of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 2, whose more efficient Tizen OS allows it to run about 48 hours on a charge. We expect the same, if not better, endurance from the Galaxy Watch 3.

Oppo also says the Oppo Watch can fully charge in 75 minutes, and get nearly a 50 percent charge in just 15 minutes.