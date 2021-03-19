OnePlus 9 Pro — get a load of the flagship's stunning new colors

The OnePlus 9 series is all set to be revealed next week alongside the OnePlus Watch. And in the runup to the event, new renders of the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro have hit the internet, giving us a better look at the new flagship.

OnePlus has already given fans a preview of the final design, showing off the OnePlus 9 Pro in the stunning Morning Mist colorway; additional colors for the device have been leaked ahead of the launch, with Stellar Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist for the base model, and Astral Black, Morning Mist, and Pine Green for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Reputed leaker Evan Blass shared the renders which weigh in a gargantuan 12,000 pixels in its uncompressed form. Fortunately, you can check the phones out in a more palatable size below. The OnePlus 9 Pro and its quad camera array looks slick and understated, while the purple, possible Arctic Sky variant of the OnePlus 9 looks a little more attention-grabbing. Although we feel it's not on par with the vibrant pastel palette of the recently revealed Samsung Galaxy A72 and Samsung Galaxy A52.

(Image credit: Evan Blass via Voice)

Last year's OnePlus 8 launched in Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black, while the OnePlus 8 Pro sported the same Glacial Green, and Onyx Black options, as well as Ultramarine Blue.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is set to see the flagship kick things up a notch when it comes to key features like the camera and display. The Fluid 2.0 display was detailed earlier this week, as part of OnePlus' strategy to generate hype before the launch. It shared five high-end features that the company feels will make the OnePlus 9 series a must-buy.

We can also look forward to blistering 50W wireless charging speeds, which blows the Samsung Galaxy S21's 15W wireless charging speeds back to the days of flip phones. While we're still waiting on official specs to drop, there's been enough leaks and rumors floating around to give us a good idea of what we can expect from this year's lineup. You can delve into the differences between the base and premium model in our OnePlus 9 vs OnePlus 9 Pro guide.

If you've been keeping up with our OnePlus 9 coverage, you may be waiting for more info on the budget OnePlus 9R model. Unfortunately, that cheaper version is only launching in India.