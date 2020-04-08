OnePlus 8 already beaten by fastest charging phone in the world

The Oppo Reno Ace 2 has been spotted on a retail site, revealing some important specs that could make it one of the best Android phones.

Combined with its recently leaked wireless charging pad, this could be a phone that'll pose a major threat to OnePlus and its upcoming OnePlus 8 series phones. It could even offer a more affordable but still capable alternative to the likes of Samsung's Galaxy S20.

The Ace 2 renders come from Chinese online retailer JD.com (via GSMArena) that reveal that the handset will have 8GB RAM/128GB storage, 8GB RAM/256GB storage, and 12GB RAM/256GB storage options, with a choice of black and blue colors.

Previous leaks we've seen, coming from Chinese certification site TENAA , tell us that the Ace 2 will have a punch-hole display, likely with a 90Hz refresh rate, four rear cameras (48MP, 8MP, 2MP and 2MP), and a single 16MP front camera.

Most uniquely, the Reno Ace 2 will feature 65W wired charging and 40W wired charging, potentially making this the fastest charging phone in the world right now; the OnePlus 8 Pro with its recently revealed 30W wireless charger had looked set to hold that crown.

(Image credit: GSMArena/JD.com)

To support the 40W wireless charging, however, you'll need a specific charger beyond the normal 10W Qi standard you get on the average wireless charger. To that end, we have heard news of the AirVOOC charger, the Oppo designed 40W-compatible charger, was found on the Wireless Power Consortium website, the industry group that overlooks wireless charging devices.

(Image credit: Wireless Power Consortium)

We're expecting the Ace 2 to appear on April 13, a day before OnePlus is due to reveal the OnePlus 8. The OnePlus 8 will be the company's first phone with wireless charging, but at a rumored 30W rather than the 40W one that Oppo is using. It will likely share the same internal specs as the Ace based on the rumors, including a Snapdragon 865 CPU and 5G compatibility.

(Image credit: GSMArena/JD.com)

The only problem with the Reno Ace 2 is that like the original Reno Ace, it hasn't been confirmed that it'll get sold anywhere outside of China yet. Hopefully it will be available overseas to act as a new challenger in the Android phone space, with its class-leading features and likely reasonable price.