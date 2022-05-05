OnePlus 10 Ultra could be coming to challenge Galaxy S22 Ultra

It looks like 2022 will be the year of OnePlus, or at least a cacophony of OnePlus phones trying to grab your attention. Not content with the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, or the Nord phones that have already been released, the Chinese phone maker may be prepping something even bigger for later this year.

According to leaker Yogesh Brar, who has a decent track record, the so-called OnePlus 10 Ultra will arrive sometime in August or September to take on the likes of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the yet-to-be-announced iPhone 14 Pro. This rumored Ultra from OnePlus might have some serious upgrades over the flagship the company put out in March.

So the OnePlus Ultra flagship is getting into testing phase, focus on cameras & SD 8 Gen 1+OnePlus 10 - D9000/SD 8 Gen 1 (depending on market)D8000 and SD888 in more Mid-range phones like Nord series7 Gen 1 phone being planned.Complicated timelines & products overallMay 3, 2022 See more

This supposed device could sport a periscope telephoto camera, potentially up to 5x optical zoom if one commenter is to be believed. (Obviously take this with a hefty grain of salt.) On top of that, the phone could use the unreleased Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus chipset, which is rumored to feature improved performance and cooling — the silicon is also allegedly 20% more expensive than the non-Plus version.

Can confirm periscope right now, rest at a later timeMay 3, 2022 See more

Furthermore, Brar says the regular OnePlus 10 could use a Dimensity 9000 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, depending on the market. We expect that phone to lose some of the Pro features like a telephoto lens and curved display. The leaker also says that OnePlus is planning mid-range phones that could use the Dimensity 8000 or Snapdragon 888. He concludes with a prediction that OnePlus is planning a whopping seven Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 devices this year.

If you ask us, OnePlus needs to calm down. Flooding the market with slightly different handsets is only likely to cause confusion among regular consumers. These people tend to value simplicity, and many are prone to analysis paralysis when it comes to making a decision on which smartphone to buy.

OnePlus already has the OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, Nord N20 5G, Nord 2, Nord 2 CE, Nord 2 CE Lite, and OnePlus Ace. Waiting in the wings could be the rumored Nord 2T and now two additional models in the 10 series. If all of these rumors pan out, that would mean OnePlus would have ten phones this year across the various markets, certainly challenging Samsung for the crown of most convoluted product portfolio. That's ridiculous.