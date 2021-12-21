OnePlus 10 Pro leaks brought to life in this render video

Based on current leaks, the OnePlus 10 Pro sounds like it's going to be a killer flagship. One YouTuber wants to show off just how killer it could be by using the available information to create a render of what OnePlus' next top-end smartphone may look like in action.

As seen via PhoneArena, YouTuber Waqar Khan has posted a video on what he believes the OnePlus 10 Pro may look like based on current intel. The video he's put together does a fantastic job of showing off the 10 Pro's supposed stovetop-like camera array as well as highlighting the iridescent color shift under certain lighting conditions. We're personally partial to the green and silver variants, which adds a bit more flair over the standard black.

This is not the first time Khan has posted render videos of upcoming phones. In January, eight months before the release of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, he posted a video on what he thought the company's next foldable might look like. And suffice it to say, he got it almost right. Minus a change to the camera bump in the final product, Khan was pretty much on the money.

As for the OnePlus 10 Pro itself, co-founder Pete Lau has confirmed that the handset will be unveiled in January at CES 2022 in Las Vegas. There, we expect to see a handset not too dissimilar from the OnePlus 9 Pro.

Current rumors point to a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO AMOLED display with a 2K resolution, a 48MP main camera, 80W wired charging as well as 50W wireless charging and Android 12. Lau has also confirmed that the handset will be powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, just like in the recently revealed Xiaomi 12.

As for release date, the OnePlus 10 Pro is expected to launch in China first in January and follow in the U.S. and other countries later in the spring.