Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 release date, price, specs, performance and more

The GeForce RTX 3050 is Nvidia’s latest desktop GPU. Unlike the more premium RTX 3090 Ti, the RTX 3050 is a moderately specced and moderately priced entry-level GPU.

In a world where people are clamoring to get their hands on cards like the RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3090, the RTX 3050 feels like an oddity. A card specializing in 1080p/60fps gaming isn’t something most PC gamers want in 2022. Sure, ray tracing is a great addition, as is DLSS and Nvidia G-Sync, but outside of those features, the card isn’t all that impressive on paper.

However, the $249 asking price makes the GPU enticing – especially for folks who’ve been unable to get their hands on any of Nvidia’s RTX 30 series cards. With that said, finding an RTX 3050 at MSRP could be a challenge.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Nvidia RTX 3050.

The RTX 3050 launched on January 27 for a retail price of $249.

As we reported , prior to its release, a Peruvian retailer (spotted by XanxoGaming via VideoCardz ), had the RTX 3050 listed for sky-high prices. A listing on Newegg (via Tom’s Hardware ) also had marked-up prices for Nvidia’s latest graphics card.

The Peruvian vendor had a Palit RTX 3050 Dual OC listed for $453. It was also preselling a bundle pairing the same GPU with Geil Orion DDR4-3200 memory for $506. Newegg’s listing made the Peruvian one seem reasonable, as it showed an MSI RTX 3050 Gaming X GPU on sale for a whopping $700.

Considering how the RTX 3050 isn’t great for cryptomining and the recent drop in crypto’s value which resulted in lowering the price of GPUs, there’s hope that the budget-friendly graphics card will actually be affordable.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: Specs and performance

The RTX 3050 was made to deliver 1080p resolution at 60 frames per second with ray tracing enabled.

The RTX 3050 is built on Ampere architecture and uses 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM. This is the same memory found in the RTX 3060 Ti. The card has 2,560 CUDA cores with a base clock of 1.55 GHz and a boost clock of 1.78 GHz. It also has a 128-bit memory interface width seen in GPUs targeting 1080p.

(Image credit: Nvidia)

Features like DLSS AI upscaling and Nvidia G-Sync will help the card maintain high frame rates, even with ray tracing enabled. This means games will run silky smooth. Nvidia Reflex paired with G-Sync, will all but eliminate input latency – making games feel more responsive. Other features like Shadowplay, Broadcast, Freestyle, Highlights and Ansel exist for the esports crowd.

Of course, we’d need to test the RTX 3050’s performance for ourselves to judge, but based on Nvidia’s claims, the card should be suitable for budget-minded players.

Below, we compare the RTX 3050 to other RTX 30 series cards.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPUs Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 Ti Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Nvidia CUDA Cores 2,560 3,584 4,864 5,888 8,704 10,496 Boost Clock (GHz) 1.78 1.78 1.67 1.73 1.71 1.70 Memory Size 8 GB 12 GB 8 GB 8 GB 10 GB 24 GB Memory Type GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6 GDDR6X GDDR6X Dimensions 9.5 x 4.4 inches 9.5 x 4.4 inches 9.5 x 4.4 inches 9.5 x 4.4 inches 11.2 x 4.4 inches 12.3 x 5.4 inches Power Draw 130W 170W 200W 220W 320W 350W Price $250 $330 $400 $500 $700 $1,500

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050: Outlook

Even though the RTX 3050 isn’t meant to be a powerhouse of a graphics card, it should still deliver the 1080p/60fps experience Nvidia promises – hopefully without fiddling too much with a game’s graphical settings.

The asking price of $249 makes it enticing despite its modest specs. And though certain retailers are selling the card for well above its MSRP, the fact it isn’t attractive to cryptominers should (in theory) keep costs moderate.

It’s difficult to speak on the card’s availability due to the ongoing semiconductor shortage, but if things ease up in 2022 as some analysts and reports suggest, then perhaps it won’t be an impossible task.

We'll bring you more on the RTX 3050 after we've had a chance to run it through our own performance tests.