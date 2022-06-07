Nothing Phone (1) rumor just tipped more details about the display

The Nothing Phone (1) remains an enigma, but a new rumor might shed just a little bit more light on this mysterious phone. While details continue to remain sparse, we now have some possible tidbits related to the screen.

Courtesy of TechDroider (opens in new tab), the Nothing Phone (1) could have a 6.55-inch OLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080. That panel will apparently sit underneath a flat sheet of glass with symmetrical and minimal bezels surrounding it all.

(Image credit: TechDroider)

The above image is what TechDroider imagines the front of the Nothing Phone (1) to look like. It appears eerily similar to the Galaxy S22 Plus, which has a similary-sized flat 6.6-inch display and a centered hole-punch cutout for the front camera. Granted, we're in an age where a lot of Android phones look like each other from the front, so we don't necessarily fault Nothing if TechDroider's render proves accurate.

Now, as always with leaks and rumors, we caution you to take this one with a grain of salt. None of this official and we don't know where TechDroider got this information.

The Nothing Phone (1) right now has kept most of its secrets so far — which is surprising in this industry — except that it will have a Qualcomm chip and wireless charging. We also have seen some early looks at the software with the dot-matrix design language.

[EXCLUSIVE] Nothing Phone 1 Display Specs- 6.55" OLED Display- 1080 x 2400- Flat Edges | No Chin pic.twitter.com/Wm1U5gFLFcJune 5, 2022 See more

Nothing says the device is coming this summer. Rumors suggest that we'll see the Nothing Phone (1) launch on July 21, which is coincidentally the same day as the Pixel 6a pre-orders go live. Some have speculated that the Phone (1) will be more of an upper mid-range device, potentially running a Snapdragon 7 series chip instead an 8 series.

We think it's smart for Nothing to try to break into the smartphone market with a mid-range device, potentially swaying customers with an attractive price point without cutting into the company's margins too much. The "mid-range" space has heated up recently, what with the $599 Pixel 6, $449 Galaxy A53, and the upcoming $449 Pixel 6a.

The Nothing Phone (1) has an uphill battle to fight to garner any attention outside of founder Carl Pei's signature hype, but we will follow this device carefully nonetheless.