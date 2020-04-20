Massive iPhone SE deal takes 50% off without trade-in

The new iPhone SE 2020 is the perfect iPhone for anyone on a budget. (Which is all of us these days). While we've seen plenty of iPhone SE 2020 deals, this discount is among the best you'll find.

Currently, Xfinity Mobile is taking 50% off preorders of the new iPhone SE 2020. After discount, you'll pay $8.33/month for the 64GB model (50% off), $10.41/month for the 128GB model ($200 off), or $14.58/month for the 256GB model ($200 off). The discount requires that you activate a new line, transfer your number, and pay over 24 months.

The new iPhone SE 2020 is the perfect budget smartphone for Apple fans. It features Apple's latest A13 Bionic chip, a 4.7-inch Retina display, Touch ID sensor, and wireless charging.

There are only two feature the new iPhone lacks. First, there's no Face ID support — a feature that's been standard on all new iPhones. In addition, the new iPhone SE 2020 only has one camera on the front and back. Fortunately, the cameras get a boost from Apple's machine learning tricks. So despite the few limitations, the new iPhone SE is an excellent phone for just about anyone.

This iPhone SE sale expires April 24, so act fast to get your discounted iPhone. This could be the best deal we see till Amazon Prime Day deals arrive later this summer.