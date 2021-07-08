Netflix's Sex/Life season 2: Will it happen?

Much like Brad at the gym shower, the question of Sex/Life season 2 comes with a lot to unpack. We're mere weeks out of the first season's release, but it ended with such a big cliffhanger that we need more now.

Before speaking of the season 1 finale, this is your SPOILER WARNING for discussion of what happens in the first season of Sex/Life — beware of what follows. Just don't call us greedy. We're not Billie — trying to have her cake and eat it, too.

But Brad's big reveal wasn't the only shocker for fans. Folks have learned that stars Sarah Shahi and Adam Demos are actually dating in real life. And then people who fast-forwarded past the opening credits learned that Sex/Life is actually inspired by memoirs.

It all adds up to a fairly addictive, if admittedly silly, show that has been doing very well for Netflix as of late. So whether you discovered Sex/Life from clicking on it in the Netflix Top 10 or heard about it from someone at a party, you're likely looking to watch more of the show.

We just need to know what comes next for Billie and Brad ... and Cooper. Netflix's latest tawdry series ended on such a big moment that we're honestly not even sure how Sex/Life season 2 would begin. Though we have an idea or two.

Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 likelihood

Right now, we want to believe in Sex/Life season 2. It's been spending a lot of time at the top of Netflix's Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart, which is a good sign.

Sex/Life is sitting right behind the canceled Manifest and Netflix isn't bringing it back. That said, Manifest is a bit more complicated. It's originally from NBC, which created contract and licensing issues for Netflix.

Sex/Life season 2 may be easier to green-light, as it's a pure Netflix Original. Also, there is likely more material for extra seasons, as we'll explain below.

Since Netflix hasn't even confirmed Sex/Life season 2 yet, it's hard to say when that next batch of episodes could arrive. But we have a good idea, though.

At this rate, we'd bet an announcement will happen in the next month or so, maybe taking a bit longer. Netflix often announces renewals at the end of the first month (or first few months), as it collects data about whether or not a show is a hit, and if it wants more.

And since production would likely take a year or so, we'd put Sex/Life season 2 down for fall/winter 2022 at the earliest.

Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 cast

We'd expect at least the main cast (listed below) back for season 2. Sarah Shahi is Sex/Life, and for the time being, so is Adam Demos (unless they break up, again).

As the season 1 finale made it obvious, Cooper is sticking around in Billie's life, so expect to see more of Mike Vogel. There's no reason to expect Sasha (Margaret Odette) or Hudson (Phoenix Reich) to disappear either. That said? All the other moms at the school don't seen entirely essential to the story.

Sarah Shahi as Billie

Adam Demos as Brad

Mike Vogel as Cooper

Margaret Odette as Sasha

Phoenix Reich as Hudson

Netflix's Sex/Life season 2 plot

Even though Billie said, "this changes nothing," we wonder what Brad has to say about her offer. Sex/Life season 2 will likely start off with answering the question of what Brad thinks of her offer to continue their affair behind her Cooper's back. Since he didn't want such a compromise, we're not even sure if he'll say "yes" to the profane question Billie asked at the end of the season

That said, Sex/Life won't be light on inspiration for any additional stories. Sex/Life is inspired by the supposedly-true-life memoirs 44 Chapters About 4 Men, by BB Easton. In those books, she revealed that she managed to use her journal to manipulate the behavior of her husband Ken.

This makes us wonder if Netflix would do something of an anthology-series approach for future Sex/Life seasons. There could also be more men in Billie's past.

Regardless, it's safe to say that a Sex/Life season 2 wouldn't be short on material.