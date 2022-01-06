CES 2022 live blog Day 4: All the latest news and biggest announcements

Live
CES 2022 is now well underway — in fact it's past the halfway point, with just two days left to go. But there's still plenty to look forward to, with dozens of events scheduled for today and tomorrow and with lots more for us to report on.
We've already seen an incredible number of new products launched, including a new Sony electric SUV, full 2022 TV lineups from Samsung, LG, Sony and more, laptops, monitors and PCs from Acer, Lenovo, Alienware and Asus and smart home devices from, well, everyone.
Phones have also been well represented, with the arrival of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, OnePlus 10 Pro and a couple of TCL handsets, and we've also seen a bunch of new headphones, speakers, smartwatches, routers and more. Oh, and a PC case that 'breathes' to cool itself.
While last year's CES event was strictly virtual, this show has gone ahead in physical form, although it does appear that attendee numbers are down. But while Tom's Guide has decided not to attend in person, we're still covering every second of the show to bring you all of the big announcements and events as they happen.
So, scroll down for all the news from CES 2022 Day 4 — and for full details about the CES 2022 schedule, exhibitors and more, head to our CES 2022 hub page.
Yes, you could painstakingly go through each and every laptop announcement coming out of CES to find out which ones are bangers and which ones are clangers. But why do that when we've done all the work for you?
Our round-up of the best laptops of CES 2022 highlights the most interesting machines we've spotted this year, whether it's from in-person briefings or information we've gleaned from afar. We may not be at CES in person this year, but plenty of interesting laptops from Lenovo, Acer, HP, Alienware and others are on display, and this guide can bring you all the important details about each model.
Meanwhile, Neato claims its new D9 and D10 have substantially better dust pick-up than previous models. And the iconic D-shape of the body is ideal for reaching into corners and along edges. Though they don't have self-emptying bases, they are also more affordable. The D9 is $449 on Amazon and the D10 is $599.
I've long wanted a robot vacuum, because I have a dog and he has fur and it gets everywhere. Unfortunately I also have several flights of stairs in my house, so it's not really that practical. If I was getting one, though, I'd be looking at this list of our favorite robot vacuums at CES 2022.
The big trend this year is improving hybrid vacuum-mop designs. Some new robot vacuums can now rinse and clean the mop head between runs, as well as self-emptying the dust bin — saving you the hassle of doing it yourself.
The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is one of these models. An intelligent docking system and an improved obstacle avoidance system really takes it to the next level. This robot vac does come with a hefty price tag, though — $1,399.99.
Sleeping is great — although CES does kind of get in the way of it. Damn time difference between Vegas and London. Anyway, CES 2022 saw some neat upgrades to smart mattress manufacturer Sleep Number's award-winning 360 Smart Bed range.
The new Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed monitors your general wellness and sleep health, and generates real-time suggestions to help you sleep better (presumably such as "Put down your Nintendo Switch right now, it's 1 a.m.!")
It'll even learn your snoozing habits so that it can detect and alert you to "abnormal events," and the company is also seeking FDA clearance for the ability to warn you about insomnia, sleep apnea, and other health conditions.
Let's start today off by rounding up some of yesterday's highlights — including an extremely odd PC case that breathes. Don't believe me — check out the GIF above.
The case in question is the Kinetic gaming-PC case from Cyberpower, which has 18 triangular mechanical vents that automatically open and close according to cooling demand. I'm honestly not sure whether to find it creepy, cool or both.
Cyberpower calls this process "intelligent airflow," and you can watch it in action on YouTube. Unfortunately, there's no pricing or availability information yet, although Cyberpower says the Kinetic case is "coming soon."
Good morning, and welcome to Tom's Guide's CES 2022 live blog Day 4.
Though many of the big events have already taken place, the CES schedule is still packed with events and conferences. Of the 60 in today's running order, there are sessions on everything from health to crypto to AI to eSports and space travel. Plus food — quite a bit of it, actually, with 'The Future of Meat' standing out as today's best-named conference.
Anyway, we'll keep our eyes out for the interesting stuff, and also fill you in on any product announcements you might have missed.
