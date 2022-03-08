Live
Apple Peek Performance event live blog — all the big news as it happens
iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5, and new Macs could be unveiled by Apple today
By Philip Michaels published
Apple product launches are rarely low-key, and the Apple March 8 Peek Performance event figures to be just as jam-packed as any in recent memory. What today's likely announcements lack in groundbreaking surprises — we're expecting mostly updates to existing Apple products — they'll make up for in volume. To put it simply, Apple should be announcing a lot of things today.
You've likely heard rumors about the iPhone SE 3 update as well as the iPad Air 5. But new Macs could be on the agenda, too — possibilities range from a revamped Mac mini to a new Mac Studio desktop with a more affordable display as part of the package. Then there are possible updates like iOS 15.4 or maybe even a new color for the iPhone 13 lineup.
It's a lot to keep track of, but fortunately, we're on the case. We'll be live blogging today's Apple event, with updates all day long, leading up to the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT start of the Peek Performance event.
We've got instructions on how to watch the March 8 Apple event, but we'll also embed Apple's live feed below, so you can follow along with the announcements as they happen. For now, we've embedded Apple's placeholder video.
As for what to expect at the Peek Performance event, here's what we're keeping an eye on.
iPhone SE 3: Two years after the last iPhone SE model debuted, Apple is likely to show off a new low-budget phone for 2022. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) is expected to feature the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it should add 5G compatibility, too. Otherwise, the new phone could look a lot like the current model, right down to the aging iPhone 8-inspired design.
iPad Air 5: The iPad Air is also due for an upgrade, with Apple's tablet getting the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Earlier rumors had suggested a switch to OLED screens for the iPad Air, but that's unlikely to happen.
Mac mini: A host of potential Mac updates could be on the agenda, but with respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claiming the iMac Pro won't arrive until 2023, the most likely candidate for a refresh is the Mac mini. This version is likely to get an M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, though there's the possibility that Apple could unleash its new M2 Apple silicon for this event.
Mac Studio: Think of the Mac Studio as a step in-between the Mac mini and Mac Pro. This is a relatively new rumor, which makes us think that it may not be ready for today's event, but some leakers are insistent the Mac Studio is in the works and ready to launch. At any rate, an Apple Studio Display — basically a less expensive version of the Pro Display XDR that Apple sells — could launch, too, and that would be an ideal complement to the Mac mini.
A price drop would be big news for the iPhone SE 3, and the fact that it should get an upgrade to 5G plus the A15 Bionic chip is also welcome.
However, the rumors suggest the iPhone SE 3 will stick with an outdated design that's based on the iPhone 8 — and one Tom's Guide editor is pretty unhappy about that.
Sticking with the iPhone SE 3, one of the key questions we want answering is how much it will cost. The current iPhone SE will set you back $399, making it a cheap phone compared to flagships and indeed compared to rivals such as the $449 Google Pixel 5a.
But at least one analyst thinks Apple could go cheaper still, offering the iPhone SE 3 (2022) for as little as $300. That would be huge news if true — so we'll be listening out for the price announcement just as eagerly as we will the spec details.
One phone we very much expect to see revealed at today's Apple event is the iPhone SE 3 (2022). There have been so many rumors about it that we can be pretty sure about lots of details — but there are still a few questions to answer.
The most recent predictions come from the respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who tweeted about the phone's storage and colors a few days. Kuo says the iPhone SE 3 (2022) will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB version, and white, black and red.
He also says the design will be similar to that of the existing iPhone SE — which doesn't surprise us at all.
So let's delve into some of the specifics around what could be released at today's Apple event. We'll start with smartphones.
If you think back to the Apple event from the spring of 2021, you'll recall that Apple just didn't release new products then — it also updated some of its existing devices. Specifically, Apple introduced a purple iPhone 12 model a year ago, updating the iPhone lineup it had rolled out in the fall.
Could history repeat itself in 2022? Some Apple observers think so, with the possibility of a dark green iPhone 13 joining Apple's phone lineup being dangled as a potential announcement today. That claim and the above renders come from Luke Miani, who also thinks a purple iPad Air is on tap for today.
So what can we expect to see today? Lots! We've got a list of the likely candidates above, but for another perspective on today's Apple event, senior writer Kate Kozuch prepared a quick TikTok summary of all the potential products Apple could show off.
Good morning and welcome to Tom's Guide's live blog for today's Peek Performance Apple event. Marc McLaren here in the U.K. kicking things off, with various staffers taking over as the day goes on.
Follow it live with us here for all of the latest news and speculation in the run-up to the event, and of course for all of the announcements as they happen from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.
