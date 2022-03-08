Apple Peek Performance event live blog — all the big news as it happens

Apple product launches are rarely low-key, and the Apple March 8 Peek Performance event figures to be just as jam-packed as any in recent memory. What today's likely announcements lack in groundbreaking surprises — we're expecting mostly updates to existing Apple products — they'll make up for in volume. To put it simply, Apple should be announcing a lot of things today.

You've likely heard rumors about the iPhone SE 3 update as well as the iPad Air 5. But new Macs could be on the agenda, too — possibilities range from a revamped Mac mini to a new Mac Studio desktop with a more affordable display as part of the package. Then there are possible updates like iOS 15.4 or maybe even a new color for the iPhone 13 lineup.

It's a lot to keep track of, but fortunately, we're on the case. We'll be live blogging today's Apple event, with updates all day long, leading up to the 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT start of the Peek Performance event.

We've got instructions on how to watch the March 8 Apple event, but we'll also embed Apple's live feed below, so you can follow along with the announcements as they happen. For now, we've embedded Apple's placeholder video.

As for what to expect at the Peek Performance event, here's what we're keeping an eye on.

iPhone SE 3: Two years after the last iPhone SE model debuted, Apple is likely to show off a new low-budget phone for 2022. The iPhone SE 3 (2022) is expected to feature the same A15 Bionic chip found in the iPhone 13 lineup, and it should add 5G compatibility, too. Otherwise, the new phone could look a lot like the current model, right down to the aging iPhone 8-inspired design.

iPad Air 5: The iPad Air is also due for an upgrade, with Apple's tablet getting the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone SE 3 (2022). Earlier rumors had suggested a switch to OLED screens for the iPad Air, but that's unlikely to happen.

Mac mini: A host of potential Mac updates could be on the agenda, but with respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo now claiming the iMac Pro won't arrive until 2023, the most likely candidate for a refresh is the Mac mini. This version is likely to get an M1 Pro or M1 Max chipset, though there's the possibility that Apple could unleash its new M2 Apple silicon for this event.

Mac Studio: Think of the Mac Studio as a step in-between the Mac mini and Mac Pro. This is a relatively new rumor, which makes us think that it may not be ready for today's event, but some leakers are insistent the Mac Studio is in the works and ready to launch. At any rate, an Apple Studio Display — basically a less expensive version of the Pro Display XDR that Apple sells — could launch, too, and that would be an ideal complement to the Mac mini.