iPhone SE 3 — analyst just tipped specs and colors ahead of Apple event

The iPhone SE 3 is pretty much a lock this point for the Apple event next week on March 8, and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is back with some last-minute predictions.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Kuo has shared some key iPhone SE details on Twitter. Some of the info we've already heard about from multiple sources, but the tidbits around storage and colors are new.

First up, the iPhone SE 3 will reportedly begin mass production in March 2022, which obviously makes sense since the phone is expected to launch next week. Kuo also says that the estimated shipments will be 25 to 30 million units in 2022, which is a pretty robust number.

Some predictions for the coming new iPhone SE:1. Mass production in Mar'22.2. Estimated shipments of 25-30 mn units in 2022.3. Storage: 64/128/256GB.4. A15 & 5G support (mmW & Sub-6 GHz).5. Casing: white, black, and red.6. Similar form factor design to current SE.March 4, 2022 See more

Next up, Kuo says that the iPhone SE 3 will have three storage configurations at 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. So the starting storage would be the same, but at least there would be a new max option, as the previous iPhone SE 2020 maxed out at 128GB.

Unfortunately, it looks like the iPhone SE 3 color options will continue to be the same with white, black and red. But this isn't a surprise given that Apple is expected to stick with the same design as the previous model. That means a small 4.7-inch display, Touch ID button and chunky bezels. In fact, Kuo says "similar form factor design to current SE" in his tweet.

The good news is that Kuo says (like others) that the iPhone SE 3 will be powered by the mighty A15 Bionic chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 13 series. This should make the iPhone SE 3 by far the fastest cheap phone around. And 5G connectivity is tipped in both the millimeter wave and sub-6GHz varieties, so you should be able to connect at high speeds as 5G networks continue to roll out.

The A15 Bionic should have other benefits, too. We would anticipate better image quality through computational photography improvements, as well as longer battery life through a more efficient chip.

The iPhone SE 3 is only one of many Apple products that could launch at the Apple event. The biggest bets are on a new iPad Air 5 (also with A15 chip) and a new MacBook Pro 2022 possibly with a new M2 chip. Make sure you keep it locked to Tom's Guide for our full coverage of the Apple event and see how to watch the Apple event live.