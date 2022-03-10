iPhone SE 2022 has this hidden upgrade

Apple provided a pretty full run-down of the iPhone SE 2022's new features at its recent Peek Performance event, including its A15 Bionic chipset from the iPhone 13. However, there was one important performance detail it didn't mention.

According to research performed by MacRumors and iOS/macOS developer Moritz Sternemann, there is 4GB of RAM in the iPhone SE. This information was apparently discovered by looking at the code of the latest version of Xcode, Apple's software development tool for its various operating systems, and has helped reveal other RAM capacities for iPhones and iPads in the past.

That's a 1GB boost compared to the 3GB RAM that the iPhone SE 2020 had. 4GB also matches the RAM present in the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB RAM.

Arguably there wasn't any need to boost the RAM as well as upgrading the SE 2022's chip, since the A15 Bionic is way more powerful than even Android flagship-grade chipsets, let alone the less potent ones found in phones in the same price bracket as the iPhone SE. However, the SE's 1GB of extra RAM should prove handy for app multi-tasking and keeping the iPhone SE responsive under load once it's in the hands of users.

Pre-orders for the new SE open on March 11, with open sales beginning a week later. While having a 5G-compatible iPhone for $429 is quite a big deal, Apple has not upgraded much else. You do get stronger glass for the front and back and some camera upgrades like Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles and Deep Fusion. And Apple promises longer battery life.

However, the new iPhone SE lacks some features, including mmWave 5G compatibility and night mode photography, which you'll find on rival phones like the Google Pixel 5a. And a 4.7-inch display on a phone in 2022 seems pretty darn small. Stay tuned for our full review.