LG A1 vs. LG C1: Which is the better Black Friday OLED TV deal?

Black Friday OLED TV deals are well underway, but it can be hard to navigate the onslaught of sales from all the big box retailers. That's especially true when it comes to multiple discounted models within the same brand, like the LG A1 vs. LG C1 OLED TV.

The best Black Friday TV deals currently take hundreds off both the LG A1 OLED TV and the LG C1 OLED TV. The latter, which is one of the best TVs released this year, is between $200 and $1000 less than normal price depending on the size. Meanwhile the A1, LG's entry-level OLED, falls anywhere between $200 and $600 off.

We expect the LG A1 OLED and LG C1 OLED to remain on discount throughout Black Friday deals season. In probably the most attractive offer right now, Amazon has the 65-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $1,796. That's more than $700 off regular price.

The LG C1 OLED packs in everything we look for, like Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos sound, HDMI 2.1 and Nvidia G-Sync. It all adds up to a great TV, and a killer gaming display, and it's selling for the lowest price we've seen.

The larger the OLED TV size, the bigger the discount. The 48-inch LG C1 OLED is on sale for $1,096, which is just $200. That's not the most impressive Black Friday TV savings we've seen, but still a great price for an OLED.

It doesn't beat the 48-inch LG A1 OLED in terms of savings, though. Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $896. At more than $300 off regular price, that's one of the cheapest OLED offerings (if not the cheapest overall) we've ever seen.

LG's most affordable OLED TV gets even better, with the 48-inch LG A1 OLED selling for an incredible $896. With webOS and LG's impressive Game Optimizer settings, the smallest OLED is a huge deal for gamers and anyone that wants a great 4K smart TV for a smaller space.

Cheaper doesn't necessarily mean better value, though. There's a reason LG distinguishes its TV tiers. There are a handful of LG A1 vs. LG C1 OLED differences you should factor into your shopping decision. From specs to expected performance, here's how the two LG OLED TVs compare.

LG A1 vs. LG C1: Specs compared

LG A1 OLED LG C1 OLED Screen sizes 48, 55, 65, 77 inches 48, 55, 65, 77, 83 inches Processor a7 Gen4 AI Processor 4K a9 Gen4 AI Processor 4K Resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160 HDR Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG Dolby Vision , HDR10, HLG Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Ports 3 HDMI, 2 USB 4 HDMI, 3 USB Audio 20W 40W

LG A1 vs. LG C1: Biggest differences

The LG C1 TV is the mainstream 4K OLED TV of choice, with plenty of improvements over the LG CX OLED. Though it doesn't have the new panel found on the LG G1 OLED evo TV, the C1's 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rates promise a responsive picture. Meanwhile, the Alpha 9 Gen 4 AI 4K processor handles everything from motion smoothing and upscaling low-res content to powering LG's impressive collection of smart TV features and connecting you to your favorite streaming services.

The LG A1 OLED TV is LG's new entry-level OLED model. It cuts some corners to keep the price low. In addition to using the older a7 Gen 4 AI chip, this 4K OLED panel drops the refresh rates to 60 Hz. If you haven't owned a 120Hz TV before, sticking with 60Hz might not matter much. But if you're looking to pair your new OLED TV with the PS5 or other gaming console, you might feel at a disadvantage with the lower refresh rate.

On a similar note, you're stuck with three HDMI 2.0 ports on the LG A1 OLED. The four HDMI 2.1 ports on the LG C1 OLED make the higher-tier TV a better choice for enhancing your entertainment set up. Whether it's a soundbar, cable box or other accessory, more HDMI ports the better.

Another difference, though a small one, is native audio quality. If you don't opt to use one of the best soundbars (or best cheap soundbars) you're left with 20W speakers on the LG A1 and 40W speakers on the LG C1. Since even the best OLED TVs aren't known for exceptional audio, this shouldn't be a deal-breaker. Though you could spend the same amount on the LG A1 plus a soundbar as you would on the LG C1 without the additional audio hardware.

Finally, consider size options. The LG A1 comes in 48-, 55-, 65- and 77-inch configurations. The LG C1 comes in those four sizes, plus a massive 83-inch option.

LG A1 vs. LG C1 Black Friday deals: Which should you buy?

When it comes to LG A1 vs. LG C1 Black Friday deals, you'll walk away with a solid OLED set no matter which you buy. But if you're wondering which you should buy, we'd recommend the LG C1. Yes, it's a bit more expensive, but with current savings you'll score a great deal. Amazon has that 83-inch LG C1 OLED TV on sale for $4,996 — that's more than $1,000 off.

Better yet, the LG C1 has a healthy port selection and 120 Hz refresh rate. It's among the best gaming TVs you can buy to accompany your consoles. If you've come out successful from the PS5 restock, Switch OLED restock and Xbox Series X restock battles, that is.

But if you're not a gamer or care much about peripherals (a.k.a. you just want an OLED TV for cheap) the LG A1 OLED savings are seriously enticing. For anyone looking to upgrade their aged TV to modern technology, the LG A1 OLED TV Black Friday deals make it more affordable than ever.