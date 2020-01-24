LG's killer Super Bowl TV deal gives you a free year of Disney Plus

Even if you're not a sports fan, you have to love the Super Bowl 2020. The annual sporting event is bringing about some fantastic Super Bowl TV deals, like this LG Disney Plus deal.

For a limited time, purchase an LG OLED 4K TV and get a year of Disney Plus for free. Alternatively, purchase an LG NanoCell 4K TV and get six months of Disney Plus for free. All of the eligible TVs are on sale, so you're saving on your new TV and on Disney Plus membership. Best Buy is offering the same promo.

The cheapest TVs eligible for the promo include the LG 49-inch Nano 8 Series 4K TV on sale for $549.99. That's $100 off and it includes six months of Disney Plus for free. As far as OLED TV deals are concerned, the LG 55-inch B9 OLED 4K TV is on sale for $1,296.99 and comes with a year of Disney Plus. It's worth noting that Amazon's prices are roughly $3 cheaper than Best Buy's prices. However, Best Buy is offering guaranteed TV delivery and installation by the big game if you order by January 30 at 9pm local time.

After your purchase, you'll have to submit your claim online via LG's website. Your Disney Plus redemption code will be e-mailed within 28 days of claim validation.

This LG Disney Plus deal is valid through February 9.