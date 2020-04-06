New iPhone 12: Everything we know about Apple’s 2020 iPhones

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max may make up Apple’s current iPhone lineup. But that’s not preventing anyone from looking ahead to what’s coming this fall from Cupertino.

That’s when the next iPhone is expected to arrive, at least assuming there are no delays triggered by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. And the new phone — the iPhone 12 — will reportedly be Apple's first to support 5G networking. Other reports point to an all-new iPhone 12 design that gets rid of the iPhone’s distinctive notch while adding in-display Touch ID functionality. And there could be more iPhone models than Apple usually releases.

We’re still several months out from the next iPhone launch, and a lot can change. But here’s what we know so far about the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12: What to expect

Four iPhone 12 models coming this fall, after the iPhone 9 (i.e. iPhone SE 2) launches sometime in the first half of 2020

Expect two iPhone 12 devices with 5.4 and 6.1 inch displays and two iPhone 12 Pro models at 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches

Multiple iPhone 12 models will feature 5G connectivity via Qualcomm's 5G modem

The iPhone 12 Pros will likely add a time of flight sensor to the three rear cameras, which will aid in AR performance

All new iPhones could feature OLED screens, while the iPhone 12 Pro may offer 120Hz refresh rates

A tweeted schematic shows how a LiDAR scanner would fit on the camera array of the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

Apple has just acquired Voysis, a Dublin-based AI startup that should enable Siri to understand natural language a lot better.

The iPhone 12 could fix the most annoying thing about iPhones, according to a new patent, with the ability to change screen orientation using Face ID.

The iPhone 11 lineup debuted at an Apple press event on Sept. 10 last year, so it stands to reason that the new iPhone 12 would follow in September 2020. So if Apple is able to stay on track and the phone comes out on the second Tuesday of the month, we could be looking at a iPhone 12 release date of Sept. 8.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, multiple reports have pointed to a delay of the iPhone 12. However, a recent Bloomberg report says that the iPhone 12 phones are still on track for a fall launch. And a separate Digitimes article cites supply chain sources who deny that Apple has asked to delay production.

Prevously, Nikkei Asian Review reported that the iPhone 12 may be delayed by months. And the iPhone 12 could even slip to 2021 in a worst-case scenario. This is because the coronavirus outbreak has not only impacted Apple's production schedule but also possibly customer demand.

Though supply chain is improving, the iPhone 12 will still likely be delayed. Prototyping for iPhone 12 isn’t even done yet. It requires execs from Apple travel to China, and due to travel bans, they haven’t been able to finalize.Expect iPhone 12 in Oct/Nov🧻🧻🧻🧻🧻March 24, 2020

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing Apple to move its Worldwide Developer Conference online. The event will still be held in June, so you can expect to hear about iOS 14 around that time. That's the updated version of Apple's mobile operating system that will debut on the iPhone 12.

iPhone 12 price

The iPhone 11 starts at a fairly affordable $699, while the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max cost $999 and $1,099 respectively. The wild card is how much 5G support will add to the price of the new iPhone 12.

Most 5G-capable phones arriving last year are priced at a premium compared to conventional models. The Galaxy S10 5G , for example, starts at $1,299 — $300 more than the already pricey Galaxy S10+ . The Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G also costs $1,299, which is $200 more than the standard Note 10 Plus. The newly introduced Galaxy S20 has 5G connectivity and costs $999, but that's still $100 more than what the S10 debuted at a year ago.

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo strikes a positive tone about the pricing for the iPhone 12, saying “Apple will not significantly increase the price of 5G iPhones compared to this year's lineup.” He estimates between a $30 and $100 bump depending on the specific version.

Waiting until late 2020 to release a 5G phone may work to Apple’s advantage if it can release the iPhone 12 for around the same price as what you’d pay for an iPhone today. 5G networks will also be farther along than they are now, with 5G coverage limited to select neighborhoods in just a few cities. For example, T-Mobile has already launched its low-band 5G network, which offers speeds slightly faster than what LTE traditionally delivers. So, although Apple will come out with 5G devices later than Samsung, OnePlus and others, the iPhone 12 could be arriving right as 5G becomes relevant to more people.

iPhone 5G: Apple's first 5G phones

Speaking of 5G, a report from Nikkei says that all iPhone 12 models will ship with 5G networking capability, which means you wouldn't have to necessarily to step up to an iPhone 12 Pro Max to enjoy faster downloads. Reportedly, Apple will work with Qualcomm and Samsung to supply its 2020 iPhones with modems from both companies that can connect to 5G networks built on both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via CNBC ), Qualcomm's development to date has been centered on mmWave, while Samsung has concentrated on sub-6GHz.

Having support for both mmWave and sub-GHz 5G networks is important, because different carriers are using different technologies when rolling out their 5G networks. Verizon 5G is focusing, at least initially, on mmWave, which delivers the fastest speeds but typically requires line of sight.

T-Mobile and AT&T are concentrating on lower-band 5G, which delivers the longest range but not the fastest speeds. (T-Mobile and AT&T will are also working on mmWave but it's not as widespread.) And Sprint is using mid-band 5G. So it's critical that Apple's 5G iPhones support all of the above technologies.

Now that Apple bought Intel’s modem business , it's expected that Apple will eventually stop getting its 5G modems from Qualcomm and will design its own modems in house , the same way it does for its A-series processors. That's unlikely to happen with the new iPhone 12, though.

Ming-Chi Kuo has made a new prediction about the iPhone 12's 5G capabilities — that it will use far fewer signal amplifiers than he first thought. This will mean slower 5G speeds as a result, but users outside of 5G areas definitely won't notice the difference, and those with access to certain 5G networks may not either, since the fledgling networks are not yet that much faster compared to 4G.

iPhone 12 design: Taller, slimmer and new blue?

(Image credit: Ben Geskin/Smazizg)

Don't expect a radically different design for the iPhone 12. The latest leak via MacOtakara cites a rumor within the Asian supply chain which claims that the design of the iPhone 12 will not be that different from the iPhone 11, using the same curved rail design, although with a thinner depth, greater height and smaller bezels to increase screen space.

The notch that's become so familiar since Apple introduced it on the iPhone X will likely still be there on the iPhone 12, but it could be smaller, according to the MacOtakara report. Another rumor says that Apple will spice things up by offering a blue color for the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: EverythingApplePro/YouTube)

But not everyone believes the notch is here to stay. Benjamin Geskin, who comes up with a lot of phone renders based on leaks and rumors, has put out a render of a 6.7-inch iPhone that drops the notch and instead houses the iPhone's TrueDepth camera components inside a thin bezel. Geskin tweeted that this is a prototype for a 2020 iPhone model. In a subsequent tweet, Geskin said Apple's testing out Face ID prototypes that feature components capable of fitting in the phone's top bezel, though there's no source attributed to that claim.

Exclusive: One of the 2020 iPhone prototypes has 6.7-inch display with Face ID and TrueDepth camera system housed in the top bezel. pic.twitter.com/sAJE7J12tySeptember 26, 2019

Another rumor is that Apple is looking to phase out the round-edged design it first established with the iPhone 6 line and has carried through to the latest iPhone 11 series. The new look would evoke the iPhone 4's matte aluminum band aesthetic, adopting sharper edges with flat sides and flatter front and rear glass slabs.

Concepts published by PhoneArena and Phone Industry, help us visualize how this rumored design could shake out. Also notice the more slender notch at the top of the display in both renders, with increased real estate for the time and battery icons to the left and right of the earpiece and TrueDepth camera system.

(Image credit: PhoneArena)

An intriguing concept design created by Svet Apple not only incorporates many of the iPhone 12 rumors we've been hearing about. But it also imagines what Apple's next phone could look like if the rear camera array included a LiDAR scanner. That feature was just introduced in the iPad Pro that came out in March.

iPhone 12 renders (Image credit: svetapple.sk)

iPhone 12: How many models?

Most of what we know about the new iPhone 12 thus far comes courtesy of a report from analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who forecasts four different iPhone 12 models on tap for 2020: one at 5.4 inches, two at 6.1 inches and the largest variant measuring 6.7 inches. All four 2020 iPhones will have 5G, Kuo says.

Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max (Image credit: Tom's Guide)

These four phones are also expected to incorporate OLED displays, which would mark a change for Apple. Like the iPhone XR before it, the iPhone 11 features a Liquid Retina display instead of an OLED panel.

As for other specs, an investor's note from UBS has predicted that the two largest iPhone 12 models (the 6.7 and 6.1-inch versions), will have 6GB RAM, while the smaller two (the second 6.1-inch model plus the 5.4-inch model) will stick with the same 4GB RAM found in the current iPhone 11. 6GB RAM will be the most memory found in an iPhone to date, which, combined with a new processor (likely the A14 Bionic) will keep Apple at the top of the smartphone performance charts. That'll especially be true if the A14 is manufactured on a 5-nanometer process, as some rumors have hinted.

We now have confirmation that the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 model is more than a rumor. A Digitimes report on Apple's supply chain notes that two display makers are teaming up to make a display for a 5.4-inch iPhone. That would confirm there's a 5.4-inch iPhone 12 in the works.

Could an iPhone SE successor be in the works for 2020? (Image credit: Future)

While none of this is set in stone quite yet, the news of a potential 5.4-inch model should delight fans of the 4-inch iPhone SE, which Apple let languish after its launch in 2016 and which reached end-of-life status in the last year. The 5.4-inch 2020 iPhone would likely slot somewhere in the middle between the SE and the current 5.8-inch iPhone 11 Pro in size, with much more usable screen real estate than the SE, thanks to Apple's newer full-screen, slim-bezel design.

But Apple is also rumored to be readying a full-fledged iPhone SE successor with a 4.7-inch LCD display and iPhone 8 design with an A13 Bionic processor. Analysts expect that phone to make an appearance during the first three months of 2020. You can read more on that device in our iPhone 9 rumor roundup.

iPhone 12 cameras

Given that the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max feature triple-lens rear cameras for the first time in Apple's hardware, we expect that to continue for the 2020 versions of the Pro iPhones. It’s also widely expected that the new iPhone 12 will add a new lens — a time-of-flight sensor. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects such an addition to at least two iPhone 12 models .

Fast Company spoke to a source that confirmed the presence of a "world-facing" 3D camera on the back of the iPhone 12, so it looks like this feature is a go, especially after 9to5Mac spotted code in iOS 14 that confirmed the existence of a time-of-flight sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro models. And, of course, the iPad Pro 2020 released earlier this year includes a LiDAR scanner, signaling Apple's plans for the iPhone 12.

A leaked iPhone 12 Pro schematic shows what a time-of-flight lens might look like on the iPhone 12 Pro's camera array, where it fit alongside the main lens, telephoto sensor and ultra wide angle camera found on Apple's current iPhone Pro models.

@appleinsider @MacRumors @9to5mac you guys excited about iPhone 12Pro and 12ProMax with Lidar? pic.twitter.com/CQaQcb6hQ5April 5, 2020

Expect the sensor to more accurately judge the distance between your phone and the object you're shooting. That will lead to better portrait shots, while also enabling the AR apps Apple is so keen on. One rumored use would let users point their iPhone 12 at items in Apple Stores and Starbucks and see digital information appear on the phone's display.

The iPhone 11 Pro's three lenses could be joined by a time-of-flight sensor on the iPhone 12 Pro. (Image credit: Future)

Based on a patent filing, Apple is also working on a periscope-like telephoto lens that should provide a longer zoom range than previous iPhones. Apple is apparently trying to fit five-lens and three-lens arrays into a smaller space by using a prism to reflect light.

DigiTimes have published claims that the next iPhone will use "sensor shift", a new kind of image stabilization technology, on its cameras. The technology works by detecting how the phone is moving, and then moving the camera sensors in the opposite direction using small actuators, keeping your picture stable. This is different from the fairly common optical image stabilization (OIS) on other modern smartphone cameras, which moves the lens instead, and hopefully for Apple will be more effective at producing quality shots even in shaky hands.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that the camera array in this fall's iPhone 12 lineup could feature a 7-part (7P) plastic element. That's an upgrade from the 6P element lenses used in current iPhones. Such an improvement would help with magnification on zoom lenses; it could also better handle distortions in images.

Last November, Sony began teasing its upcoming flagship IMX686 image sensor, which could make it into the iPhone 12. The sensor captures 64 megapixels, though it also has the ability to deliver optimized 16-megapixel shots with improved light sensitivity, thanks to Quad Bayer pixel-binning. The image sensors employed in all three iPhone 11 models are manufactured by Sony and rated at 12 megapixels.

iPhone 12 performance

It's a foregone conclusion the iPhone 12 line will be powered by Apple's next-generation A-series chip. What we don't know quite yet is how powerful that silicon will be, though a leaked Geekbench 5 score card suggests the upcoming range of iPhones will wipe the floor with competing Android flagships.

(Image credit: ITHome)

Even though Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 chipset has somewhat closed the gap to Apple's current A13 Bionic CPU, the rumored 5-nanometer A14 Bionic could once again blow Cupertino's lead wide open. According to the leaked screenshot, the iPhone 12 could reach a peak multi-core score of 4,612 points. If true, that would be roughly 1,500 points higher than Samsung's Galaxy S20 Ultra.

The catch, of course, is that leaked benchmarks are quite easy to fake. So while these purported numbers are very exciting, we recommend you wait for further leaks to corroborate these results before buying the hype.

iPhone 12 display: 120Hz refresh rate

The new iPhone 12's display could support a welcome improvement over the screens on many current smartphones. A tweet from leaker Ice Universe claims that Apple is considering whether to let next year's iPhone switch between a 60Hz and 120Hz refresh rate, much like every new Galaxy S20 model can. This rumor received more weight in October 2019, when DigiTimes reported that the iPhone 12 will have the same 120Hz refresh rate as the iPad Pro.

Apple is considering a switchable 60Hz/120Hz refresh rate screen on the iPhone in 2020, and is discussing with Samsung and LG. pic.twitter.com/4aoU303umuJuly 21, 2019

Offering an iPhone with a 120Hz refresh rate would mean a smoother scrolling display than anything we've currently seen from many rival devices, especially if Apple can offer the feature by default. (On the Galaxy S20, you have to enable the 120Hz refresh rate, and the feature only works at Full HD+ resolution.) Right now, the OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7T and Google's Pixel 4 set the standard for flagship phones with a 90Hz refresh rate. The ROG 2 Phone from Asus notably has a 120Hz refresh rate, which is rare for an OLED panel.

iPhone 12 Touch ID in display?

Apple could bring Touch ID back in a big way in 2020 by enabling fingerprint recognition anywhere on the display, according to information provided to MacRumors by Barclays analysts.

More recently, Ming-Chi Kuo said that it's possible the 2021 iPhones could feature both Face ID and Touch ID.

USB-C charging? And new fast charging

Apple has given its iPhones its proprietary Lighting port since the iPhone 5. However, times are changing. The newest generation of iPad Pro uses USB-C, as does basically every other portable device manufacturer in the world right now, but more important than this is the influence of the European Union.

The EU has voted to make manufacturers use USB-C in order to increase consumer convenience and decrease waste. Apple has objected to this ruling, but it isn't going to have much of a choice but to comply. Whether this law will go into force before the iPhone 12's design is finalized isn't certain, but it could be possible that the iPhone 12 will use USB-C as a result.

According to a new report, Apple, Samsung, Oppo and other manufacturers will very soon start making chargers that use new gallium nitride technology that cuts the size of power adapters while keeping the same wattage. That means that the iPhone 12 could deliver 65 watts of power in a compact charger instead of the huge brick that comes with the 16-inch MacBook Pro.

A new use for Face ID

Today Face ID is used for unlocking your phone, approving app purchases, entering passwords and Apple Pay, but one more use could be on the way. As reported by AppleInsider, Apple has been awarded a patent for Face ID that would introduce a very useful application.

The patent explores using Face ID to determine the position of a user's face relative to the phone. That would mean that even if they're interacting with your handset while it's lying flat on a table, or you're holding the iPhone 12 on its side or up over your head, the device would know exactly which direction the screen should be oriented.

It's possible that this could be a feature rolled out to iOS 14 and all iPhones that support Face ID, as opposed to being an iPhone 12 exclusive.

Outlook

Based on the rumors surrounding the iPhone 12, Apple's 2020 phone update sounds like an exciting one. Now we just need more clarity on when Apple will be able to release all the new iPhone 12 models.

It sounds like the biggest improvements will come in the areas of 5G connectivity and support for augmented reality apps with the time-of-flight sensor slated for some iPhone 12 models. The importance of 5G hinges heavily on how far along wireless carriers are with building out 5G coverage by the time the iPhone 12 ships. And we would expect more info on AR apps during whatever form the online WWDC takes in June.

As you can see, there's still so much we don't know about Apple's first 5G iPhones. So be sure to keep an eye on this hub over the coming months as new information surfaces.