La Liga live stream: How to watch every game this weekend

La Liga live streams and channels The two biggest La Liga live streams of the weekend are Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid (10:15 a.m. ET/7:15 a.m. PT on Saturday, May 8) and Real Madrid vs Sevilla (3 p.m. ET/Noon PT on Sunday, May 9).

In the US, you'll be able to watch on BeIn channels on Sling and Fubo, while UK viewers can tune into LaLigaTV.

This weekend promises a ton of big La Liga live streams, as the season is weeks away from concluding and the top four teams on the table meet each other to see who can gain an advantage. Atletico Madrid sit at the top of the table, and so we look to the Barcelona vs Atletico Madrid live stream to see if they can keep their position.

The next day, the Real Madrid vs Sevilla live stream (played at a much more appropriate time of day here in the states) sees if either the 2nd or 4th ranked teams can gain ground on the teams that played the previous day.

In Saturday's game, the big plot is found in Barcelona megastar Lionel Messi, whose time with the team may end this year. Of course, La Pulga would love to go out on a high note with a title win. Across the pitch, you've got former Barcelona star Luis Suarez, who's led his team to third place so far — and would love to eat away at Barça's lead.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is reeling from a loss to Chelsea, and Sevilla is also trying to bounce back after Athletic Bilbao beat them 1-0. Here's everything you need to get a La Liga live stream this weekend:

La Liga live stream schedule and channels

All below times are in Eastern Time:

Saturday, May 8

8 a.m. ET: Deportivo Alavés vs Levante (beIN Sports Connect U.S.A.)

Deportivo Alavés vs Levante (beIN Sports Connect U.S.A.) 10:15 a.m. ET: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid (all three beIN channels)

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid (all three beIN channels) 12:30 p.m. ET: Cádiz vs Huesca (beIN Sports Connect U.S.A., beIN Sports en Español)

Cádiz vs Huesca (beIN Sports Connect U.S.A., beIN Sports en Español) 3 p.m. ET: Athletic Club vs Osasuna (all three beIN channels)

Sunday, May 9

8 a.m. ET: Getafe vs Eibar (not airing in the U.S.)

Getafe vs Eibar (not airing in the U.S.) 10:15 a.m. ET: Valencia vs Real Valladolid (beIN Sports en Español)

Valencia vs Real Valladolid (beIN Sports en Español) 12:30 p.m. ET: Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo (beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español)

Villarreal vs Celta de Vigo (beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español) 3 p.m. ET: Real Madrid vs Sevilla (beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español)

How to watch La Liga live streams with a VPN

If you're unable to find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid in your area, don't worry — a virtual private network, or VPN, can come to your aide. With a VPN, you can make it seem like you're surfing the web from anywhere in the world, giving you access to streaming services that might otherwise be geolocked.

We've tested many different services to find the best VPN overall, and our pick is ExpressVPN. We like its mix of performance and customer support, and you can get a lower price by subscribing on an annual basis.

La Liga live streams in the U.S.

The majority of the La Liga matches will air on one of three beIN channels in the U.S.: beIN SPORTS USA, beIN Sports Connect U.S.A. and beIN SPORTS en Español.

Here's a breakdown of which games are where can be found above under "La Liga live stream schedule and channels."

For some cable subscribers, though, that could be a challenge, as BeIn isn't always part of cable TV packages. That's where Sling and Fubo come in handy.

If you go through Sling TV, you can get all three beIN channels with its $10/month World Sports package. All three channels are also in Fubo.TV's $65/month service, which offers far more additional channels than Sling's World Sports subscription

Just a note: there is one La Liga game not available in the U.S.: Getafe vs Eibar on Sunday. Folks abroad may need to use a VPN to watch this game from the States.

La Liga live streams in the UK

In the U.K., you can watch La Liga live streams through LaLigaTV, a Premier Sports channel that you can include with your Sky or Virgin Media subscription. It costs £10.99 to £12.99 per month depending on your TV provider. A streaming-only option featuring just LaLigaTV costs £6.99 per month.

La Liga live streams in Canada

Like Canada's neighbors to the south, all La Liga live streams are on the beIN channels: beIN Sports XTRA, beIN Sports en Español, beIN Sports Connnect Canada and beIN Sports Canada.

La Liga live streams in other countries

Here's a sampling of where you can find Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid live streams in other parts of the world.

Australia: All games on beIN networks (with some games on Kayo Sports)

All games on beIN networks (with some games on Kayo Sports) Brazil: Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid & Valencia - Real Valladolid are on GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil.

Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid & Valencia - Real Valladolid are on GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN Brasil. France: Free and beIN channels

Free and beIN channels Germany: All games on DAZN

All games on DAZN Ireland: All games on Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV

All games on Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere Spain: Movistar Laliga networks, Movistar+, Mitele Plus, Partidazo in Movistar LaLiga, Movistar Laliga

For additional La Liga live streams, visit LiveSoccerTV.com.