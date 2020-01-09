Killer Deal: Alienware's gorgeous 27-inch gaming monitor hits new price low

Alienware gaming monitors are among the most gorgeous displays out there. They're also among the priciest. However, for a limited time you can get one at an all-time price low.

Amazon currently has the Alienware AW2720HF 27-inch gaming monitor on sale for $349.99. That's $50 off and the lowest price we've ever seen for this IPS LED monitor. It's also $70 under Dell's direct price and one of the best Amazon deals we've seen this week. (Best Buy offers this same price).

Alienware 27" IPS Monitor: was $399 now $349 @ Amazon

This Alienware monitor (AW2720HF) features a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, 240Hz refresh rate, 1ms response time, and FreeSync technology. It's currently at its lowest price ever.View Deal

The Alienware AW2720HF is one the most stylish gaming monitor you'll find. It features a 27-inch 1080p LED back-lit panel, 240Hz refresh rate, and a 1ms response time. FreeSync technology minimizes graphic distortions, so you'll enjoy a smooth, tear-free gaming experience.

Although we didn't review this model, we reviewed its sibling, the AW2518HF. In our Alienware AW2518HF review, we were impressed by its slick, premium ergonomic design. We also liked its excellent brightness and color rendering.

Design-wise, the Alienware AW2720HF gaming monitor boasts the same strikingly premium build and near bezel-less display as the Alienware AW2518HF. As with other Alienware products, you can set the monitor's three LED strips to glow a single color, or cycle through the entire rainbow. The monitor’s customizable lighting works with other AlienFX-enabled devices so you can personalize your set up to your liking.

This Alienware monitor more than covers your basic connection needs. You get a DisplayPort, 2 HDMI ports, 4 USB 3.1 ports, a USB Upstream, a headphone jack and an audio line-out. It's a solid choice for anyone looking for an immersive PC gaming experience.