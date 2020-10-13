It's time to get a portable monitor — and this best seller is $120 off for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are coming in hot and as expected we are seeing some killer deals on premium tech. If you've somehow managed to go this long without a dual-screen setup for your laptop, here's your chance to get one for nearly half off.
For a limited time, Amazon has the Lepow 15.6-inch Full HD Portable Monitor on sale for $149. That's $120 off and one of the best Prime Day deals we've seen yet.
Lepow 15.6-inch Full HD Portable Monitor: was $269 now $149 @ Amazon
Amazon's best selling portable display offers high-end features on the cheap for Prime Day. The 15.6-inch IPS screen offers a full HD display with a HDR mode. Paired with the ability to change orientations on the fly this is the swiss army knife of portable displays. The monitor is currently $120 off at Amazon.View Deal
Lepow's USB-C monitor has earned high praise for its impressive 15.6 inch Full HD IPS screen, versatile device connectivity and a dedicated HDR mode.
Slim and lightweight, Lepow trimmed this monitor down to just 1.76 pounds with a 0.3 inch profile. Single cable operation means that your USB-C device powers the monitor, making it convenient for travel. A Mini-HDMI port allows you to use any device with a HDMI output, however you'll need to provide a separate power source.
Whether you're working on your laptop, playing your Nintendo Switch on a bigger screen during the commute, or sharing media from your smartphone, the Lepow monitor provides a huge second display that's easy to lug around.
