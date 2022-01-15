iPad Pro 2022 report just spilled design details, new chip, cameras and more

In June 2021, it was claimed that Apple was considering a glass back for the upcoming 2022 iPad Pro. Apple’s priciest tablet, it was rumored, would follow recent iPhone design in order to open the door to wireless charging, which would be a first for the iPad product line.

But according to a new report from 9to5Mac, this plan has run into trouble. While glass has long been a feature of smartphone design, on a tablet sized device, it’s apparently just too fragile, so Apple has had to (ahem) think different.

The difficulty, of course, is that reverting to the aluminum back seen on previous iPads would make compatibility with Apple’s MagSafe wireless chargers difficult, leaving the company with a tricky dilemma.

The site’s sources have revealed one concept that Apple is considering to try and solve the issue. Apparently, the company has developed a prototype iPad Pro with a larger Apple logo made of glass. The idea is that the MagSafe charger could attach directly to iconic logo and charge through it.

To prevent accidents, the magnets are apparently stronger, and the logo is said to be of similar dimensions to that seen on the recent 16-inch MacBook Pro.

iPad Pro 2022: Battery, camera and chip upgrades

9to5Mac’s sources also have a few other details to share about the 2022 iPad Pro.

Firstly, it will apparently include a larger battery. While the site doesn’t reveal how much bigger it will be, for reference 2021’s 12.9-inch iPad Pro features a 10,758mAh battery, while the 11-inch version comes with a 7,540mAh cell.

In our tests, this translated to a battery life of 10 hours and 48 minutes on the former, and 13 hours and 42 minutes for the latter, with the smaller battery providing more life due to the 11-inch iPad Pro not adopting mini-LED screen tech. Perhaps Apple sees a larger battery as the best way of compensating for the more power-hungry panel.

Secondly, the site claims that the 2022 iPad Pro will feature a brand new chip — probably the M2 chip rumored to feature in the upcoming 2022 MacBook Air. We can also expect a camera module that’s reportedly similar to the iPhone 13’s. While photography is certainly less important for tablets, it’s nice to see Apple pushing the upgrade all the same.

9to5Mac’s sources also confirmed the recent rumor that Apple is experimenting with tablets larger than 12.9-inches, and stated that the company is considering introducing a notch to unite the look with the wider family of laptops and phones. But this is apparently also experimental, and isn’t set to appear in this year’s Pro tablets.

We’re expecting the 2022 iPad Pro to emerge in the first half of the year, so expect the rumors and leaks to increase from here on in. In the meantime, check out our iPad Pro 2022 hub for all the latest info.