Intel Tiger Lake for laptops: Release date, specs, graphics and more

Intel Tiger Lake is the codename given to the upcoming eleventh-generation laptop-grade processors that promise to bring in faster and more efficient CPU performance as well as boosted graphics.

The Tiger Lake family is set to not only offer an upgrade over the current tenth-generation Ice Lake chips found in the likes of the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, but also aim to take on the latest Ryzen 4000 mobile processors from AMD.

The best laptops you can buy now

Surface Book 3 vs MacBook Pro 2020: Which pro laptop is best?

Intel delivered impressive performance with the Ice Lake chips and their Iris Plus integrated GPUs. But the Tiger Lake chips will come with Intel’s new Xe graphics, which promise a notable upgrade in graphical grunt. Here's everything we know about Intel Tiger Lake for laptops, including the CPU's release date, specs and more.

Intel hasn't officially revealed a release date for the Tiger Lake chips. But they are expected to arrive in new and refreshed laptops from the likes of Dell, Acer, Asus, Microsoft and Lenovo starting from September and continuing through the fall and into early 2021.

Apple has made it clear that it’s moving away from Intel chips with the Apple Silicon initiative. That means it might be one of the few laptop makers that will avoid using the Tiger Lake-generation processors, if it manages to get its own ARM-based chips ready to for the next MacBook Air and new MacBook Pro models. We’d not be surprised if some MacBooks come with Intel chip options while the transition to Apple’s own silicon slices ramps up.

Intel Ice Lake SoC (Image credit: Intel)

Intel Tiger Lake specs and performance

Specs of the Tiger lake chips can be a bit tricky to quantify, as their maximum clock speeds depend on the thermal design power (TDP) of each chip. But we know the chips will build upon the 10nm process node the Ice Lake chips were built on.

With the improved process, Intel Tiger Lake CPUs are expected to be faster and more efficient than their predecessors; we’d expect speeds of up to 4GHz for a top-end Core i7 CPU. And for efficiency, we’d also expect the processors to clock all the way down to 1GHz.

Much like the previous Ice Lake chips, we’re expecting the Tiger Lake CPUs to come in dual-core and quad-core variants and come in Core i3, i5, and i7 models. We’d expect the dual-core chips to be for lower-end laptops and hybrid machines like a next-generation Surface Go for example. And the quad-core parts would be for the next wave of ultraportable laptops like the Dell XPS 13.

Given AMD’s Ryzen laptop chips — which use the company’s new 7nm Zen 2 architecture — have up to eight cores, there was a chance that the higher-end Tiger Lake CPUs could come with more cores. For example, the current generation Comet Lake CPUs found in the likes of the Dell XPS 15 2020 have up to six cores. But the leaks so far have teased quad-core, eight-thread processors.

3DMARK 11i7-1165G7 (new score)VS AMD Ryzen 7 4800U pic.twitter.com/lc0gAehZ3rJune 4, 2020

And those processors look to deliver impressive performance, with a leaked benchmark showing that a Core i7-1165G7 chip can square up against a Ryzen 7 4800U. It doens’t completely beat the AMD chip, but given Tiger Lake chips are likely undergoing optimizations, we expect the Intel chips to deliver improved permanence as the year draws on.

Intel Xe graphics chips (Image credit: Intel)

Intel Tiger Lake graphics

The most exciting part of the Intel Tiger Lake chips is actually the integrated graphics rather than the number of CPU cores or clock speed. That’s because they’ll be the first chips to make use of Intel’s Xe GPUs, Intel’s new push into graphics tech that will yield standalone graphics cards as well as improved integrated GPUs.

Intel made some graphical gains with the Iris Plus GPUs in the Ice Lake chips, which in our experience could just about run some modern games, albeit with some severe lowering of settings. But Tiger Lake’s integrated Xe-LP GPUs — LP standing for low-power — promise to deliver a two times boost in performance over Iris Plus.

The Gen12 Xe graphics are expected to come with 96 execution units in the highest-end configuration, which is notably more than the 64EUs in the G7 Iris Plus GPU in a Core i7 Ice Lake chip. While 96EUs is not double that of the G7 GPU, the optimizations and improved architecture and per-watt performance mean Xe is set to bring a significant boost in performance.

Perks of the job! Took a prototype Tiger Lake system for a spin on Battlefield V to stretch its legs. Impressive thin and light gaming perf with Xe graphics! Early drivers/sw, but it’s the first time I’ve seen this game run like this on integrated gfx. More later this year! pic.twitter.com/f1Qlz2jMyBJune 17, 2020

Intel’s chief performance strategist Ryan Shrout recently tweeted a clip of Battlefield V running on a laptop he said was using Xe graphics. And the reasonably demanding game appeared to be running at the 1080p resolution with a smooth framerate.

It is very unlikely the Xe integrated GPU will render gaming laptops with dedicated graphics cards moot. But it could mean that ultraportable laptops could be used for some gaming while on the go. And the extra graphics clout would also benefit other tasks like high-resolution photo and video editing.

Furthermore, the Xe GPUs will have the ability to tune the GPU for specific games without requiring driver updates, as well as sharpen game graphics.

Intel Tiger Lake outlook

Depending on what you expect from an ultraportable, Tiger Lake wil either be a significant upgrade or a nice to have in a new slim-and-light machine.

One the CPU front, we expect to see marginal improvements over Ice Lake as intel improves its 10nm process. But on the graphics front, the Tiger Lake chips with Xe graphics could deliver a proper boost for integrated GPUs. It would also serve as a good indication as to what Intel has up its sleeve for a dedicated Xe graphics card, which is expected to support ray-tracing and arrive in 2021.

In short, Tiger Lake will boost the performance of the next wave of ultraportable laptops and could yield some rather impressive machines if laptops makers can get the most out of these incoming slices of silicon.