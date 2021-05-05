Hurry! This Switch Lite deal includes a free $10 gift card

Finding Nintendo Switch deals is pretty difficult. The console tends to sell out quickly when it's in stock and discounts are very rare. However, we've spotted a Nintendo Switch Lite deal that gives you a little something back when buying the handheld console.

Currently, Newegg has the Nintendo Switch Lite on sale for $199 including a free $10 gift card with purchase. You'll still be paying full price for the handheld, but it's rare to get any form of discount so getting a $10 gift card with purchase really does sweeten the deal.

Nintendo Switch Lite deal

Nintendo Switch Lite w/ $10 gift card: for $199 @ Newegg

Today only, Newegg is bundling the Nintendo Switch Lite with a $10 gift card, which you can spend on any Switch games or accessories you want. The deal is automatically applied, so just checkout with your console and it'll be emailed over to you. The Switch Lite is Nintendo's console dedicated solely to handheld play, but otherwise, it can do practically everything its bigger brother can.View Deal

Currently, this deal is only available for the grey model, but don't let that dissuade you. Even in grey, the Nintendo Switch Lite is an attractive device, with its blocky body and clicky buttons. It's more pocket-friendly than the standard Nintendo Switch as well, which makes it the ideal companion if you're a frequent traveler.

In our Nintendo Switch Lite review, we were impressed with its gorgeous, comfortable design, portability, and good battery life. It sports a 5.5-inch 720p touch display, which is smaller than the standard Switch's 6.2-inch display, but is just as vibrant and bright as the larger Switch's display. We also found the Switch Lite to be more immersive, since it has thinner bezels. Combined with its stellar game library, it won a Tom's Guide Editor's Choice award.

Switch Lite deals are very rare and can sell out quickly, so don't hesitate to grab this promo while you still can. Newegg states this offer will only last for another 15 hours, so don't delay if you're interested.