Hurry! Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus deal takes $200 off on Amazon

If you want to score a solid deal on some of the best Android phones yet, Amazon has you covered.

Right now, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus on sale for $799. That's a whole $200 off its original price of $999, saving you 20%. Amazon also currently has the Samsung Galaxy S21 on sale for $699. And that's $100 off its original price of $799, saving you 13%.

Samsung Galaxy S21: was $799 now $699 @ Amazon

This deal takes $100 off this flagship smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy S21 packs a 6.2-inch 120Hz adaptive display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128 GB of storage. You also get 12MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto rear cameras.

View Deal

Samsung Galaxy 21 Plus: was $999 now $799 @ Amazon

With this deal, you'll be able to save 20% on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus. This smartphone sports a bigger 6.7-inch 120Hz display. Otherwise, you get the same Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the same triple rear cameras.View Deal

In our Samsung Galaxy S21 review, we awarded it the Editor's Choice badge for its fantastic display, powerful camera lenses, stunning design and overall strong performance. Featuring a 6.2-inch (2400 x 1080) display, Snapdragon 888 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, this flagship smartphone is bound to impress you.

The Galaxy S21's rear cameras include a 12MP wide lens (f/1.8), 12MP ultra-wide lens (f/2.2), and 64MP telephoto lens (f/2.0) with 3x hybrid zoom/30x digital. There's also a 10MP front camera and support for high-quality 8K video recordings at 24 fps.

When testing, we were pleasantly surprised with the S21's display. It proves to be great when binge-watching movies, viewing photos as well as playing games. Meanwhile, the cameras deliver vivid colors and an impressive level of detail. Overall, the Samsung S21 delivers a nice upgrade over its predecessor's photography capabilities.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus delivers identical specs and features to the base model, while offering a bigger 6.7-inch display. The fact that you can grab this phone for $200 off makes it a steal.

In case you're struggling to make up your mind, make sure to check out our Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 Plus vs. Galaxy S21 Ultra guide for help in picking the right one for you.