How to watch UFC: Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live stream, card and more

ufc fight night woodley vs burns Start Time The UFC Fight Night Woodley vs Burns vs. Harris main card starts in hours, at 9 p.m. Eastern (6 p.m. Pacific | 2 a.m. GMT) tomorrow (Saturday, May 30).

Pre-show bouts start much sooner, at 6 p.m. Eastern.

We're 1 day out from the UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live stream. How (and when) will this welterweight division clash go down? Let's find out.

The Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns card has a lot of interesting bouts, but its main event is a clash of momentum in the welterweight division. The top-ranked Tyron Woodley's making his return to the octagon in his first fight since dropping the title to Usman at UFC 235. If he wins, he's earned a shot at regaining the strap. In his way, the #6 ranked Gilbert Burns is on a 5-match winning streak, and looking to make his name.

Elsewhere on the card, heavyweight Blagov Ivanov (#12) is taking on Augusto Sakai (#13) and while both are trying to rise in the ranks, the lower ranked Sakai has more momentum. Ivanov got victories in 2 of his last 3 bouts, while Sakai is on a 5-match winning streak, with only 1 pro loss to his name.

The Women's Strawweight division is represented by Mackenzie Dern trying to regain her winning ways after her first pro loss. Across the cage from her "Shockwave" Hannah Cifers looks to make it 2 in a row.

Your odds of watching UFC Fight Night Woodley vs Burns live streams with your current setup are pretty good, as it's on multiple channels/services. Here's what you need to know about streaming Saturday night's fights

Where to live stream UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns

Both halves of UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns are on both ESPN and ESPN Plus. The former is available on many streaming services, and the latter is ESPN's own streaming service, which it bundles with Disney Plus and Hulu in a cost-cutting package aimed at for cord-cutters.

Those who haven't cut the cord yet probably have the easiest time watching UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns live, as ESPN is available on most major cable TV replacement services, including Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns card

Again, UFC Fight Night Woodley vs. Burns sticks to the 11-match format for this series, with 6 on the undercard and 5 in the main card.

Remember those all so terrible words "card is subject to change." At UFC 249, Uriah Hall vs Ronaldo "Jacare" Souza was called off after the latter tested positive for COVID-19.

Prelims (6 pm Eastern):

#2 Katlyn Chookagian vs #12 Antonina Shevchenko (flyweights)

Daniel Rodriguez vs Gabriel Green (welterweight)

Jamahal Hill vs Klidson Abreu (light heavyweight)

#11 Tim Elliott vs Brandon Royval (flyweight)

Louis Smolka vs Casey Kenney (bantamweight)

Chris Gutierrez vs Vince Morales (featherweight)

Main Card (9 p.m. Eastern):