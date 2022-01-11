How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online without cable

Get ready to return to Smallville because it's almost time to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online, even without cable. The CW's drama about the iconic superhero and his family returns with more faster-than-a-speeding-bullet action, teen angst and relationship issues.

Superman and Lois season 2 start time, channel Superman and Lois season 2 premieres today (Tuesday, Jan. 11) at 8 p.m. ET on The CW.

The Superman and Lois season 2 premiere episode, titled "What Lies Beneath," picks up with the dust still settling in Smallville after the confrontation between Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark are struggling as a couple, so Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) steps up to help run The Smallville Gazette.

Meanwhile, Lois and Clark's son Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field. Secrets threaten to derail the growing relationship between their other son Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship.

Elsewhere, Lana (Emmanuelle Chriqui) is getting more involved with a new mayoral candidate, which concerns Kyle (Erik Valdez). Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home.

Here's everything to know about how to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online. Plus, check out the trailer:

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 anywhere online

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Superman and Lois season 2. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

ExpressVPN Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.K. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 in the US

American fans can watch theSuperman and Lois season 2 premiere today (Tuesday, January 11) at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Superman and Lois season 2 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 online for free

You can watch Superman and Lois season 2 for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can watch Superman and Lois season 2 at the same day and time as Americans, on CTV Sci-Fi.

If you're an American traveling in Canada who wants to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Superman and Lois season 2 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. The bad news is that Superman and Lois season 2 doesn't have an UK release date yet.

The good news is that the show has found a home on BBC One. The first season only just started airing in December, so it may be awhile before season 2 becomes available.

Americans traveling in the UK who want to access their paid streaming services can, check out ExpressVPN.